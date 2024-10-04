B&H Worldwide Secures Contract Extension with AerFin to Provide Comprehensive Logistics Support in Hong Kong

AerFin extends contract with B&H Worldwide to Hong Kong B&H Worldwide logo

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the global leader in aerospace and aviation logistics, is pleased to announce the expansion of its agreement with aviation asset specialist AerFin, which buys, sells, leases and repairs aircraft, engines and parts to maximise value for owners and provides a lower-cost supply of material to its airline, lessor and MRO customers.

This extension will see B&H Worldwide's Hong Kong station provide a range of logistics services, including freight forwarding, packing, dangerous goods handling, customs brokerage, storage, and inventory management to support AerFin's acquisitions of aircraft in the region.

Under this agreement, B&H Worldwide will manage the assets in Hong Kong, enhancing AerFin's operational reach across the Asia-Pacific region. The services provided by B&H Worldwide will include the coordination of cargo at the teardown facility and on-site packing, the transfer of all stock to B&H Worldwide’s secure facility in Hong Kong, where parts will be meticulously recorded in B&H Worldwide's proprietary software, FirstTRAC, before being sold, sent for servicing, or retained in storage. This collaboration builds upon the existing partnership between B&H Worldwide and AerFin following an agreement signed during Aviation Week's MRO Americas 2023 which covers similar operations in Australia and Singapore strengthening the organisations' regional partnership in APAC.

Stuart Allen, Group CEO of B&H Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm about the expanded partnership: "We are delighted to continue our successful collaboration with AerFin and to further extend our services into APAC. Our team is committed to providing the highest level of logistics support to ensure that AerFin can optimise its operations in the region. This contract extension is a testament to the strength of our relationship and the trust AerFin places in our ability to deliver tailored aerospace logistics solutions.”

Paul Ashcroft, SVP Asia Pacific, AerFin added: “With our decision to extend our global reach into Asia Pacific, the expansion of the B&H agreement strengthens the work we have already been undertaking within Singapore. Our strategic inventory holdings at B&H Worldwide’s warehouse in Singapore have increased significantly this year with the decision to add more A320, Boeing 737 and A330 family stock within the region. Placing key inventory in Singapore provides confidence in our ability to serve our regional clients better than ever before. Demonstrating our continued growth in Asia, today’s announcement now enables AerFin to provide a similar reliable inventory solution from Hong Kong, the gateway to China.”

About B&H Worldwide

Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 4 decades it has expanded globally and today operates from ten strategically located aerospace hubs around the world and has a customer base which includes airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors. Its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models and its FirstTRAC software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com

