B&H Worldwide Secures Contract Extension with AerFin to Provide Comprehensive Logistics Support in Hong Kong

B&H Worldwide, a leader in aerospace and aviation logistics, is pleased to announce the expansion of its agreement with aviation asset specialist AerFin

We are delighted to continue our successful collaboration with AerFin and to further extend our services into APAC. Our team is committed to providing the highest level of logistics support to AerFin.”
— Stuart Allen, Group CEO

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the global leader in aerospace and aviation logistics, is pleased to announce the expansion of its agreement with aviation asset specialist AerFin, which buys, sells, leases and repairs aircraft, engines and parts to maximise value for owners and provides a lower-cost supply of material to its airline, lessor and MRO customers.

This extension will see B&H Worldwide's Hong Kong station provide a range of logistics services, including freight forwarding, packing, dangerous goods handling, customs brokerage, storage, and inventory management to support AerFin's acquisitions of aircraft in the region.

Under this agreement, B&H Worldwide will manage the assets in Hong Kong, enhancing AerFin's operational reach across the Asia-Pacific region. The services provided by B&H Worldwide will include the coordination of cargo at the teardown facility and on-site packing, the transfer of all stock to B&H Worldwide’s secure facility in Hong Kong, where parts will be meticulously recorded in B&H Worldwide's proprietary software, FirstTRAC, before being sold, sent for servicing, or retained in storage. This collaboration builds upon the existing partnership between B&H Worldwide and AerFin following an agreement signed during Aviation Week's MRO Americas 2023 which covers similar operations in Australia and Singapore strengthening the organisations' regional partnership in APAC.

Stuart Allen, Group CEO of B&H Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm about the expanded partnership: "We are delighted to continue our successful collaboration with AerFin and to further extend our services into APAC. Our team is committed to providing the highest level of logistics support to ensure that AerFin can optimise its operations in the region. This contract extension is a testament to the strength of our relationship and the trust AerFin places in our ability to deliver tailored aerospace logistics solutions.”

Paul Ashcroft, SVP Asia Pacific, AerFin added: “With our decision to extend our global reach into Asia Pacific, the expansion of the B&H agreement strengthens the work we have already been undertaking within Singapore. Our strategic inventory holdings at B&H Worldwide’s warehouse in Singapore have increased significantly this year with the decision to add more A320, Boeing 737 and A330 family stock within the region. Placing key inventory in Singapore provides confidence in our ability to serve our regional clients better than ever before. Demonstrating our continued growth in Asia, today’s announcement now enables AerFin to provide a similar reliable inventory solution from Hong Kong, the gateway to China.”

About B&H Worldwide

Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 4 decades it has expanded globally and today operates from ten strategically located aerospace hubs around the world and has a customer base which includes airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors. Its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models and its FirstTRAC software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com

About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

