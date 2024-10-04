US 89 and Lake Powell Blvd restrictions in Page area start Monday, Oct. 7

FLAGSTAFF – Drivers in the Page area should plan on weekday lane restrictions for several months starting Monday, Oct. 7, along US 89 and N. Lake Powell Boulevard/Scenic View Road while crews construct a roundabout at the intersection of the roadways.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled the following restrictions Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through spring 2025:

US 89 and N. Lake Powell Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction intermittently near the intersection.

No restrictions are currently planned Fridays through Sundays or on major travel holidays including Thanksgiving.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared for lower speed limits and stopped traffic at times in the work zone.

