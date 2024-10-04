When will similar actions be taken against churches and madrassas, as was done with the attack on Isha Foundation’s ashram? – HJS

After hearing a petition in the Madras High Court, the police raided Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev’s ‘Isha Foundation’ ashram in Coimbatore. The case was filed by the father of two girls who had taken Sanyasdiksha, invoking a ‘habeas corpus’ plea. In response, the Tamil Nadu government, under Chief Minister Stalin, deployed around 150 policemen to the ashram. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti questioned whether such an extensive raid would ever be carried out on churches or madrasas, as it was on a Hindu ashram for girls choosing a spiritual path. They argue that this action reflects the Stalin government’s anti-Hindu (Sanatan) Dharma stance and condemned it, deeming it highly objectionable in a Hindu-majority nation.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and his ‘Isha Foundation’ have made significant contributions in social, national, and spiritual arenas, elevating India’s reputation globally. The foundation carries out various social welfare activities across the country. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has expressed suspicion over the raid on such an institution, suggesting it was treated as if it were a hideout for terrorists. They believe this is a deliberate attempt to defame Hindu institutions in society.

A Christian priest named Raghurajkumar, who has been accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl for nearly 2 years, remains at large despite a complaint filed under the POCSO Act with the Tamil Nadu police a month ago. This situation highlights the apparent negligence of law enforcement in addressing the suffering of a minor, while simultaneously, the young girl has chosen to embrace sannyas, prompting a significant police operation involving 150 officers at the ashram. This incident raises concerns regarding the Tamil Nadu government’s perceived bias against Sanatan Hinduism and favoring Christianity. Additionally, Christian priest Benedict Anto from the Syro Malankara Catholic Church has faced allegations of abusing women. Numerous reports of sexual misconduct by Christian clergy have emerged in Tamil Nadu; however, the government has not conducted raids on these churches. Such actions reflect the stance of the Stalin government and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (D.M.K.) party, which have controversially likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria. Consequently, the committee has called for a central government investigation into the alleged malicious actions against the Isha Foundation.