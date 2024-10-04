Correctional Services on inmates readiness for NSC examinations

Matriculants from Correctional Services schools are fully prepared for the upcoming National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, set to run from 21 October to 27 November 2024. A total of 173 inmates will sit for these exams, marking an important step in their pursuit of a Senior Certificate.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is pleased with the level of preparedness, as inmates have completed the academic syllabus on time and have undergone various assessments throughout the year. Educators from the department's 18 schools remain optimistic, having made significant efforts to ensure that all candidates are thoroughly prepared. Additionally, the Department ensured that all required textbooks and stationery were delivered to schools in a timely manner.

National Commissioner Mr. Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale has praised the educators for their dedication and hard work in preparing the inmates for this important milestone. He remarked, “education not only empowers offenders with knowledge but also offers them a path to a new life. It remains our commitment to provide growth and development opportunities for every inmate, as we believe in the power of education to transform lives.”

Formal education plays a crucial role in rehabilitating offenders while they are in correctional centres.

In collaboration with the Department of Basic Education, DCS has consistently produced strong academic results, often exceeding the national pass rate. In 2023, DCS schools achieved an impressive 93% overall pass rate, with nine schools attaining a 100% pass rate.

Correctional Services attributes these results to the conducive learning environment it fosters within correctional centres, as well as its commitment to providing offenders with education and skills that will help them reintegrate into society after their release. The department has also embraced technological advancements in education. In 2024, the Intelsat Telematics System was introduced at Johannesburg Correctional Centre, offering both inmates and educators access to valuable study materials.

The Department is proud to maintain an incident-free record for NSC examinations, reflecting the professionalism and dedication of the officials, as well as the strict adherence to exam protocols set by the Department of Basic Education.

“We encourage all matriculants in our schools to seize this opportunity as part of their personal development journey,” Thobakgale concluded.

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

Email: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327

Email: enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za