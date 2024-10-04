North West provides services at Deelpan through Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme, 4 Oct

A week-long Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme targeting Tswaing Local Municipality in Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality will this Friday, 04 October 2024, reach its peak as all government institutions in the North West Province will be rendering the much needed services at Deelpan and surrounding villages.

The Tswaing Thuntsha Lerole programme will afford the provincial government, led by Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi, the opportunity to inspect progress made thus far in the construction of over 100 houses which were built in Deelpan village as part of the floods relieve programme implemented by the provincial government, working together with national government through the District Development Model. The Deelpan area was affected by heavy rains which negatively affected the villagers between 2021 and 2022.

The day’s service delivery programme will also comprise the handing over of school furniture and stationery to Badibana Secondary School, a newly constructed livestock handling facility and a centre pivot irrigation at Klippan Farm, as well as presentation of assistive devices to identified beneficiaries and sports equipment and attire to two local teams.

A contractor appointed to maintain toilets at one of the local primary schools in Deelpan will also be introduced.

Premier Mokgosi will also lead the planting of trees and donate others to about 100 household in Deelpan village.

After-care services to beneficiaries of Empowerment Fund and Business Rescue will be provided to Bophelo ba Nnete building project and Diretsane building project.

To align with Phase 4 of Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded provincial approach, other District Municipalities’ Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities will this week be rolled out at Motoro sportsground Township, Ipelegeng in Mamusa Local Municipality in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality, at Majakaneng in Madibeng Local Municipality in Bojanala Platinum District Municipality and at Lebaleng Hall in Maquassi Hills Local Municipality in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality, led by the respective District and Local Executive Mayors.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned Tswaing Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session which will be held as follows:



Date : Friday, 04 October 2024

Time : 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Deelpan Community Hall



Time : 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by Premier, MECs and District and Local Executive Mayors



Time : 12h00 to 14h30 - Community Feedback Session



For enquiries, contact



Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za



Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

