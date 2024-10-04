Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi meets with MECs to determine human settlements priorities

Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, convened an important second meeting, yesterday, Thursday 03 October 2024, with Members of Executive Councils (MECs) responsible for Human Settlements across South Africa, focusing on the 2024/2025 human settlements priorities.

This meeting, the second in the seventh administration, included mayors and MMCs for Human Settlements in metropolitan municipalities and representatives from the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) to tackle key critical areas, including prioritizing vulnerable groups in house allocation, the title deeds restoration programme, housing for military veterans, emergency housing, and an update on the Human Settlements White Paper.

Comprehensive presentations were made on each of these critical areas, demonstrating the Minister's commitment to driving meaningful change in human settlements. This collaborative effort with MECs and SALGA representatives aims to accelerate progress towards achieving the 2024/2025 priorities and beyond.

Minister Kubayi launched the meeting by introducing the department's plan to enhance natural disaster response, a critical move amidst South Africa's escalating natural disaster crisis that severely impacts government services, particularly in Human Settlements as they leave families homeless and destitute.

To address this, the Minister announced that the department intends to partner with traditional leaders, utilizing geo-mapping to identify disaster-resilient areas suitable for human settlements development.

This collaborative initiative aims to enable traditional leaders to identify safe land parcels for settlement purposes and avoid disaster-prone areas in vulnerable provinces.

The department intends to pilot this approach in rural KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo provinces, paving the way for proactive disaster mitigation and sustainable human settlements.

By leveraging geo-mapping technology, the department aims to inform decision makers to make better land allocation decisions, ensuring the safety and well-being of communities.

“We cannot be chasing after or reacting to disasters. We must be proactive and put measures in place to mitigate future disasters”, said Minister Kubayi.

“Climate change is upon us, and we should be better prepared and be in a position to respond accordingly”, continued Minister Kubayi.

Minister Kubayi also underscored the importance of building integrated communities including rural areas saying, “Our human settlements should be where people are, feel safe and have access to economic opportunities and social amenities”.

Accordingly, the government has availed resources to build social amenities in rural areas including community halls and other facilities to encourage development within the communities.

TOWARDS THE FINAL 2024-2029 MEDIUM-TERM DEVELOPMENT PLAN

A major focus was on the draft 2024-2029 Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP), a 5-year plan, outlining sector targets for housing delivery in the 7th administration.

Yet to be considered by Cabinet, the plan seeks to develop liveable neighbourhoods in rural and urban environments, achieve spatial transformation and increase access to adequate housing through various programmes such as fully subsidized houses (BNG), social housing and affordable housing.

Thus, between 2024 and 2029 the current draft indicates that the department plans to deliver 237 000 units, 314 000 serviced sites, 15 000 social rental units, 150 000 units for the missing middle through First Home Finance and upgrade over 4000 informal settlements.

UPDATE ON DRAFT WHITE PAPER FOR HUMAN SETTLEMENTS

Additionally, the meeting discussed the finalisation of the White Paper for Human Settlements. MINMEC was informed that extensive consultations have been undertaken to ensure that all sectors of the community took part in shaping the new human settlements policy. Sectors that were consulted include NGOs, civil society, labour, academics, developers and contractors, and identified government departments.

Approved by the Cabinet in 2023 for public consultation, the draft White Paper seeks to address the prevailing gaps and inconsistencies in the housing and human settlements sector by responding comprehensively to contemporary sector reforms.

The draft White Paper will be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

Once approved, a nationwide awareness campaign will be launched to educate the public on the policy's key points through various media channels.

RESPONSE TO EMERGENCY HOUSING

The approval of the Emergency Housing Framework was discussed, with MINMEC stressing the need to clarify roles and responsibilities since the national department has assumed responsibility.

MINMEC welcomed a briefing on the Emergency Framework developed to ensure immediate response to people affected by disasters.

MINMEC adopted a proposal outlining disaster response protocols, dividing responsibilities between the National Department of Human Settlements, provinces, and metros based on disaster severity.

Significant and severe disasters, affecting 51 to 100 or more households, will be jointly responded to by the National Department and provinces/metropolitan areas, while minimal and minor disasters, impacting 1 to 50 households, will be addressed by provinces working with metros.

In response to disasters, the Emergency Housing Guidelines provide four key interventions: restoration, rebuilding, relocation, and repairs.

However, MINMEC emphasized the need to address historic disasters that occurred from 2019 to April 2024, which have affected numerous households, with estimated damages totalling R1 billion.

HOUSING FOR MILITARY VETERANS

MINMEC has resolved to accelerate the delivery of housing for military veterans, aligning with cabinet-approved initiatives.

To achieve this, provinces will implement several strategies, including availing serviced sites for employed military veterans to build their own homes, providing Breaking New Grounds (BNG) housing units for unverified military veterans or their dependents, and assisting military veterans earning R125,000 per annum through First Home Finance.

Additionally, existing homes will be renovated by converting portions into additional bedrooms. These comprehensive measures aim to provide suitable housing support to military veterans, ensuring their well-being and recognition for their service.

RESPONSE TO VULNERABLE GROUPS

MINMEC has reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing vulnerable groups, specifically senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, in the allocation of housing.

Minister Kubayi and MECs have consistently emphasized the importance of prioritizing senior citizens, and to date, 287,368 beneficiaries aged 70 and above have been approved on the National Housing Needs Register and linked to projects. Individuals with disabilities also remain a key focus area for the department.

To ensure effective support, MINMEC has resolved that all provinces must provide a list of individuals aged 70 and above to facilitate government assistance in providing adequate shelter.

This initiative aligns with South Africa's housing policy, which recognizes the need to address the housing needs of older persons and individuals with disabilities as a priority.

By prioritizing these vulnerable groups, the department aims to ensure their well-being and dignity

TITLE DEEDS RESTORATION PROGRAMME

MINMEC has resolved to boost title deed delivery by seeking an exemption under section 55 of the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act (SPLUMA) from Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) for existing townships.

This exemption, however, will exclude townships or houses located in flood-prone areas or those that may disrupt traffic flow.

Following yesterday’s MINMEC meeting, a performance review Ministerial meeting will convene later today with the Free State Provincial Department of Human Settlements and Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality to discuss key performance indicators and progress on housing delivery.

This meeting aims to address concerns such as the slow pace of issuing title deeds, removal of asbestos roofs, and unblocking of stalled projects.

