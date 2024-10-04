Lyzr Launches Agent API Studio at PyCon 2024, Simplifying AI Agent Building for All

Lyzr: The simplest agent framework for building AI Agents and LLM applications. Lyzr at Pycon India

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , the New York based enterprise AI agent framework provider, made a significant impact at PyCon 2024, a premier event for Python developers, where it launched its innovative Agent API Studio This new tool empowers both developers and non-technical users to easily build and deploy AI agents, accelerating the adoption of AI across various industries.The two-day event sponsored by Lyzr, saw 1,500 attendees, with Lyzr’s booth drawing significant attention.Over 500 visitors engaged with the Lyzr team, resulting in 250 live demos and more than 150 AI agents built using the newly launched Lyzr Agent API Studio.Lyzr's Presence at PyConPyCon 2024, a well-known Python developer conference, provided Lyzr with the opportunity to engage a highly technical audience while also demonstrating the accessibility of its tools to non-developers.The event was filled with booths from industry leaders, including WSO2, ManageEngine, and Abnormal Security, making it a highly competitive space for Lyzr to showcase its unique value proposition."Our presence at PyCon was a major success," said Siva Surendira, Founder & CEO of Lyzr AI . "We were excited to introduce Agent API Studio to the developer community, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. The ability for both tech-savvy and non-tech individuals to build AI agents easily aligns with our mission to make AI accessible to all."Key Takeaways from PyCon 2024• Lyzr had over 500 visitors exploring the capabilities of the Agent API Studio. Visitors were intrigued by Lyzr’s mission and the ease of building AI agents.• More than 250 live demos were conducted, showcasing the simplicity and power of the platform. Over 150 apps were built on the spot, demonstrating the flexibility of Lyzr’s framework.• Attendees were particularly impressed with the ease of use and functionality of the Agent API.Looking AheadWhile the focus at PyCon was primarily engaging early-stage developers, Lyzr sees significant potential in further refining its presence at similar events.Through the insights gained from PyCon 2024 Lyzr will continue to enhance its offerings and expand its footprint in the developer community.About LyzrLyzr is a provider of AI-driven solutions for enterprises, offering an agent framework that allows organizations to automate workflows across various departments, including sales, marketing, HR, and operations. With tools like the newly launched Agent API Studio, Lyzr is committed to making AI simple, powerful, and accessible to developers and non-tech users alike.For more information on Lyzr’s Agent API or to request a demo, visit Lyzr’s website.

