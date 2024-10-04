Wood County Route 23, Joshus Fork, Will be Closed on Thursday, October 3, 2024

Page Content Wood County Route 23, Joshus Fork, will be closed 0.3 miles from the intersection of Wood County Route 25, Pond Creek Road, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 3, 2024, for a culvert replacement.



The West Virginia Division of Highways will make every effort to accommodate emergency vehicles. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.​ ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.