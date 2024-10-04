Submit Release
Wood County Route 23, Joshus Fork, Will be Closed on Thursday, October 3, 2024

Wood County Route 23, Joshus Fork, will be closed 0.3 miles from the intersection of Wood County Route 25, Pond Creek Road, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 3, 2024, for a culvert replacement.
 
The West Virginia Division of Highways will make every effort to accommodate emergency vehicles. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

