National Nonprofit, City Thread, to Advance 20+ U.S. Cities’ Transportation Infrastructure Goals

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Thread , a national nonprofit consultancy improving communities through connected transportation, announced today it is accepting applications for the third round of its transportation infrastructure acceleration program.Ambitious community advocates and elected officials are invited to apply for the Accelerated Mobility Playbook (AMP) Technical Assistance Grant now through November 20, 2024. City Thread will host a webinar on October 10, 12-1 p.m. CT for interested parties to learn more about this exclusive opportunity.“There is a moment when cities have the right elected leaders in office, public support is at an all-time high, and projects are even fully funded, yet, they just can’t seem to move forward,” said Kyle Wagenschutz, mobility expert and City Thread partner. “Our AMP Technical Assistance Program provides the right tools, coaching, and support to help move projects from concept to concrete.”Led by national transportation infrastructure experts Zoe Kircos, Sara Studdard, and Wagenschutz, City Thread will select up to four additional cities to be part of the AMP Technical Assistance Grant program, valued at $50K. Participating cities are required to fund a $15K local cash match to underscore the commitment to the program. In return, City Thread delivers a robust assessment of cities’ capacity to move more quickly to deliver high-quality street projects, in addition to other recommendations, coaching and an action plan. With these deliverables in hand, communities can accelerate and complete projects that improve mobility, safety, and community connections.“We are encouraged by the work we’re doing all around the country and are excited to welcome new community partners and city leaders committed to connecting people and building mobility networks around a shared vision,” said Studdard. “We know cities can push past the status quo, make real change and move faster because we’ve seen it. We work with communities to solve common challenges and can’t wait to engage with new cities and provide the resources necessary to get over the finish line.”Building on a Network of SuccessThe chosen cities will join Austin, TX; Bainbridge Island, WA; Baltimore, MD; Bentonville, AR; Cleveland, OH; Denver, CO; Gulfport, MS; Indianapolis, IN; Milwaukee, WI; New Orleans, LA; Petaluma, CA; Pittsburgh, PA; Providence, RI; Salt Lake City, UT; Santa Rosa, CA; Syracuse, NY; Tampa, FL; and Tucson, AZ; all cities that have benefited from partnership with City Thread leaders."City Thread, through the Accelerated Mobility Playbook, is playing a pivotal role in helping Cleveland advance its transportation goals in conjunction with the city's new mobility plan,” said Jacob VanSickle, executive director, Bike Cleveland. “Through collaboration with residents, businesses, and city leaders, City Thread is helping us lay the foundation for accelerating the implementation of a safe, accessible, and sustainable transportation network in Cleveland.”The AMP Technical Assistance Grant Program was designed to support cities, like Cleveland, regardless of their starting point, and many have seen favorable results. For example, leaders in Bentonville, AR are using City Thread’s dynamic, accelerated approach to overcome challenges as they seek to construct one-third of their planned network in only two years.City Thread customizes solutions to meet specific city needs, and provides an opportunity for city leaders to convene at its annual AMP Gathering, taking place later this month in Milwaukee, WI. Kircos believes this learning and networking opportunity is important for cities’ success.“Cities need clear strategies to deliver the projects their residents want and need,” said Kircos. “They also benefit from connecting with peers to share progress and lessons learned. Through the AMP Gathering, we provide both.”For more information about the AMP Technical Assistance Grant Program, email Sara Studdard at sara@citythread.org or schedule an information session with Sara today.About City Thread:City Thread is a national non-profit organization that contributes to the well-being of communities by accelerating transportation projects, connecting neighborhoods and helping citizens move safely, efficiently and equitably. Through its proven Accelerated Mobility Playbook (AMP) and program framework, City Thread engages city stakeholders all over the U.S. to overcome obstacles and realize more connected communities, that benefit everyone, faster than ever before. City Thread is led by three passionate mobility experts, with a combined 50 years in urban and strategic planning, communications, organizing, fundraising, who take pride in helping cities achieve their transportation infrastructure goals, and look forward to seeing the positive social, environmental, and economic effects of connected communities.###

