Statement from Governor Hochul on Port Strike

“For the past several weeks, New York has been working in close coordination with our port facilities, neighboring states and the federal government, to prepare for a potential strike at facilities from Maine to Texas. Now that the International Longshoreman’s Association has decided to suspend their strike action while negotiations continue, I continue to urge USMX and the ILA to reach an agreement that respects the rights of workers and ensures a permanent flow of goods.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.