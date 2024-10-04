Nicolas of Palm Beach Announces Collaboration with Rising Brazilian Star Marco Rio

Marco Rio, Singer/Songwriter/Surfer/Designer Marco Rio Fragrance Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Pamintuan, President of luxury lifestyle brand Nicolas of Palm Beach, is excited to announce a new collaboration with Marco Rio, the rising star from Brazil. Known for his unique blend of Reggaeton and Brazilian rhythms, Marco Rio has been making waves in the music industry and is now expanding his creative talents to the world of fashion.

The collaboration between Nicolas of Palm Beach and Marco Rio is set to bring a fresh and vibrant energy to the brand. Marco Rio’s creative vision will be reflected in a new line of clothing and beach accessories under the iconic Nicolas of Palm Beach brand.

Lisa Pamintuan expressed her excitement stating, "We are thrilled to have Marco Rio on board with us. His music and style perfectly align with the essence of Nicolas of Palm Beach - sophistication, luxury, and a touch of Brazilian flair. We believe this collaboration will bring a new level of excitement and energy to our brand."

The Marco Rio fragrance and accessory line is set to launch in 2025. This debut will coincide with the distribution of his recordings through one of the world's largest music labels, featuring songs in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. This strategic partnership promises to elevate both his musical career and the Nicolas of Palm Beach brand to new heights.

