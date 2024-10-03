ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 4-7) - Phoenix Area

: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on northbound I-17 at the Split (near airport) and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack.

Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Plan on other ramp closures in the area. Detour

(Oct. 7) for paving and signage work.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

and the I-10 “Stack” interchange

between the I-17 “Split” interchange

Eastbound I-10 closed

between US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

and Ray Road

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Oct. 7) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Eastbound

US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed.

Expect heavy traffic and delays.

Detour:

Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure.

Drivers in the West Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202

(South Mountain Freeway) to avoid closure.

Note

:

The new westbound I-10 right local lanes between Baseline Rd and 40th Street will be closed

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Oct. 7) for a traffic switch. Westbound I-10 traffic will use the freeway’s left lanes. Learn more at

I10BroadwayCurve.com