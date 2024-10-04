THE REEDS AT SHELTER HAVEN WELCOMES HENRY BROMLEY AS GENERAL MANAGER

Henry Bromley, General Manager, The Reeds at Shelter Haven

STONE HARBOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reeds at Shelter Haven – the beloved boutique resort beckoning with seaside serenity to the Jersey Shore - proudly announces the appointment of Henry Bromley as the new General Manager. Bromley brings a fresh perspective and dynamic leadership skills to The Reeds with a strong background in hospitality management.“Henry is a fantastic asset to The Reeds at Shelter Haven,” says David Myers, president, Bridge Hospitality. “His background and success in the industry is beyond impressive, and his leadership style is already empowering our team to find new ways to elevate The Reeds experience.”Bromley comes to The Reeds with more than 25 years in the hospitality industry, having held prominent leadership positions with a keen eye on creating remarkable food & beverage programs. Most recently, Bromley served as the Director of Food & Beverage at Cape Resorts and spent several years before at The Hill at Whitemarsh and Parx Casino where he honed his skills in event production, project management and customer service management, all instrumental in honing his ability to elevate experiences and streamline operational efficiencies. Bromley holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management from the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College.“The Reeds boasts a reputation for curating memorable experiences,” says Bromley. “I’m thrilled to be working with the team to find new ways to amaze our guests and ultimately create a time-honored destination guests return to year after year.”Bromley introduced Director of Food & Beverage Nicholas DiMeglio, while also encouraging open dialogue of ideas among the associates bringing new concepts to life, like the newly opened Café Cubos coffee shop.Proudly honored as a Travel + Leisure World’s Best Resort Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic for multiple consecutive years and repeatedly recognized by Condé Nast Traveler as a World’s Best Hotel, The Reeds at Shelter Haven exudes coastal elegance along the Jersey Cape. Nestled in the bustling downtown scene of Stone Harbor, the 58-room luxury boutique resort is situated on the bay and just two blocks from the beach, where Beach Butlers await to cater to guests every whim. Distinctively designed guest rooms offer fresh sea breezes and breathtaking sunsets, while the resort's five dining outlets - including the beloved Water Star Grille overlooking the bay - serve up an elevated dining experience from simple to sophisticated. Salt Spa at The Reeds features exotic Turkish Bath treatments and Brine Light therapy among signature services while exclusive seasonal resort amenities including bay activities, boat docking and charters, plunge pool and daily yoga, immerse guests in indulgent, yet familiar comforts to create shoreside memories for generations to come. For more information about The Reeds at Shelter Haven, visit www.reedsatshelterhaven.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

