'God Is Proud of Who You Are' Inspires Faith Through Song and Story

God Is Proud of Who You Are

Jenni Guzman Bautista Releases a Heartwarming Prayer Picture Book for Families

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenni Guzman Bautista is excited to announce the release of her new children's book, “God Is Proud of Who You Are.” This beautifully illustrated book uses the familiar melody of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” to share comforting prayers and messages of faith with children and their parents. “God Is Proud of Who You Are” offers a unique way for families to introduce the love and teachings of God to their children. By combining the soothing rhythm of a well-loved lullaby with uplifting Christian messages, the book aims to create moments of spiritual connection and reflection. The simple yet profound verses help instill hope and faith in young hearts, reminding them of God's unwavering love and pride in who they are.Jenni Guzman Bautista, a devoted wife, health coach, and mother from Denver, Colorado, draws on her personal experiences and faith journey to create this touching book. A strong believer in the importance of family and the power of God's word, Jenni wrote this book to inspire parents to share their faith with their children in a gentle, engaging way.Highlighted by BlueInk Review as “a beautifully illustrated, Christian-themed children’s picture book,” “God Is Proud of Who You Are” has been praised for its rhyming, child-friendly prayers and assurances. The book provides a creative and nurturing tool for parents to teach their children about God's love and the importance of prayer. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

