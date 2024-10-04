FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SCI-FI THRILLER “A MILLION DAYS”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the sci-fi thriller feature film A MILLION DAYS, which is now available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on October 4, 2024

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Drama Now Available on U.S. VOD Platforms and DVD on October 4, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the sci-fi thriller feature film A MILLION DAYS, which is now available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on October 4, 2024.

A MILLION DAYS tells the story of an astronaut who, over the course of one night, must decide between pursuing his life's work, or sabotaging it for a greater cause, as he uncovers a sinister artificial intelligence plot aimed at derailing a historic lunar mission. On the eve of this important expedition, astronaut Anderson uncovers this evil AI plot aimed at derailing the mission. As tensions soar and trust unravels, Anderson races against time to unveil the true motives of the AI. With the fate of humanity at stake, he navigates a treacherous path to save the mission and secure the future against an imminent threat.

Written by Michael Dobbin and Guillaume Fradin, A MILLION DAYS was directed by Mitch Jenkins and produced by Michael Dobbin, Chris Hamilton, Eva Lewucha, and Charles Meunier. The ensemble cast includes Simon Merrells (‘Anderson’) Kemi-Bo Jacobs (‘Sam’) Hermione Corfield (‘Charlie’) Darrell D'Silva (‘Gene’).

“With the world in ecological collapse, A MILLION DAYS unfolds on the eve of a launch to set up a lunar colony, made possible by the AI known as JAY,” said filmmaker Mitch Jenkins. “My aim was to create a compelling and intimate sci-fi thriller that allows the audience to immerse themselves in this very timely story of the new world of mankind and artificial intelligence.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire A MILLION DAYS with Ella Field, EVP, International Sales at Signature Entertainment.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

