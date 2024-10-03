Fall Foliage Report for October 3, 2024

October 3, 2024

Casselman River Bridge in Grantsville. Note, due to safety concerns, the 210-year-old bridge is currently closed. Photo by Melissa Nash, Maryland Forest Service.

Hallelujah, rain.

That is what the trees would say if they could talk. Much of Maryland has been experiencing drought, so this big drink of water will be stupendous for the flora. Alas, the rain is coming too late to bolster this year’s foliage show.

While much of the state remains green with a few spots of changing color, in some areas trees are turning brown and dropping their leaves, skipping the more vibrant color stages. This failure to gradient is likely the result of dry conditions during the summer months.

The rain is prompting troops of mushrooms to emerge from trees, stumps and roots. These Maryland fungi bring bright whites to the dark forest floor.

Washington County Forester Aaron Cook has reported that leaf color changes are picking up in the understory of the South Mountain forest.

“The fall foliage, or lack thereof, have reminded me that our native plant communities are often being invaded by non-native plants,” Cook writes. “Invasive plants generally outcompete their native counterparts by leafing out earlier, or staying green longer into the fall.”

Melissa Nash, Garrett and Allegany Project Manager for the Maryland Forest Service, said Mountain Maryland is experiencing a “rolling peak,” with trees hitting their climax at different times.

“Wind and much needed rain have brought down many of the early turning maples and dampened what I think may have been a peak this week,” Nash reports.

Read below for the full report from foresters and rangers around the state, and information on local events.

Mushrooms grow from the forest floor inside the Tawes Garden in Annapolis. Photo by Rachael Pacella.

Send Us Your Fall Foliage Photos Join us as we follow the Fall transition each week with reports

from our natural resources experts at our state forests and parks!

Your photos could end up in our reports. Credit will be given to photographers that submit their work. ​​

Field Reports:

Western Maryland

Melissa Nash, Garrett and Allegany Project Manager for the Maryland Forest Service

Wind and much needed rain have brought down many of the early turning maples and dampened what I think may have been a peak this week. We are now seeing mostly yellow tones of maples and hickories mixed with still green oaks, but there are still some vibrant colors to be found. It seems we may now see more of a rolling peak this year, with waves of color rather than one sharper peak.

Photo: Melissa Nash

Julie Conway, Natural Resources Technician, Maryland Forest Service, Allegany County

While the far western portion of the county is seeing color change, central and eastern Allegany are still mostly green. Yellow is the predominant color beginning to show through. Some trees have already turned brown, likely due to the dry conditions this summer.

Green Ridge overlook. Photo by Julie Conway.

Kendra Bree, Fort Frederick State Park

With the rain from Hurricane Helene, many different mushrooms have started popping up around our park, including an amazing group of Chicken of the Woods that grew out of an older tree cavity. Otherwise, we’re seeing more leaf droppage, especially in our Day Use and Campground areas.

Chicken of the Woods. Photo by Kendra Bree.

Aaron Cook, Forester, Washington County

The low hanging clouds and rain are beginning to move out of our area, and the ridges are becoming visible again. Portions of South Mountain are showing pockets of color, mostly yellow, but muted as has been expected this fall. If you get into the forest, the color is beginning to pick up in the forest understory. I was able to observe mid-point conditions along a stream lined with sugar maples in the northern end of South Mountain in Washington County. A lot of the leaves had fallen with the rainy weather, but it made for a dazzling show in the clear waters of that small stream.

Elsewhere in my travels this week, the fall foliage, or lack thereof, have reminded me that our native plant communities are often being invaded by non-native plants. Invasive plants generally outcompete their native counterparts by leafing out earlier, or staying green longer into the fall. I witnessed this in several places this week. Three examples are below.

In the foreground of this image is an invasive beebee tree that is still green and may eventually overtop the dogwood tree, displacing it from the forest. Photo by Aaron Cook. An invasive Japanese angelica tree is showing some nice burgundy hues while a native sugar maple is beginning to turn yellow in the background. Japanese angelica tree is a look-alike of our native devil’s walking stick, which is named for its numerous thorns. Photo by Aaron Cook. Along the mountain stream, amongst some beautiful bluish-purple native asters I observed the contrasting red fruit of invasive Japanese barberry. This invasive shrub has been linked to higher populations of lyme disease spreading black-legged ticks, a great reminder to take precautions against ticks when out enjoying our forests, and an even better reason to remove this invasive shrub from our forests. Photo by Aaron Cook.

The sun is expected to return this weekend, complimenting the fall color that has arrived. It should be a great time to break out of the rainy day cabin fever and enjoy the woods of Washington County.

Tom Keenan, Forester, Monocacy Natural Resources Management Area and Frederick City Watershed

Trees continue to change color early this year due to the dry summer.

The boxelder and spicebush continue to turn yellow. The black walnuts are turning yellow as well. The blackgum trees are shown in red, while the black birch trees are shown in yellow. Hickory and mountain-laurel trees on the mountain are also just starting to turn yellow.

Black birch trees show their yellow leaves in the Frederick City Watershed. Photo by Tom Keenan.

Recreational Spotlight

The weather this weekend should be sunny, with temperatures in the mid-70s throughout most of the state. Check out these great events at a park near you.

Patapsco Valley State Park

Autumn Yoga Nidra Guided Relaxation Meditation

Oct. 5 from 6-7 p.m. at Avalon Area, Shelter 106

Join us for a relaxing autumn-inspired Yoga Nidra practice by the fireside. Yoga Nidra, also known as yogic sleep, is an ancient relaxation technique that takes you on a guided imagery meditation journey through consciousness to an effortless state of being between wakefulness and deep sleep. Practice is done in a reclined position on the ground, so please bring a yoga mat or something to lay on, plus two blankets and two pillows. Maximum number of participants is 20. Signup is required.

Oct. 9 from 5-9:30 p.m. at the McKeldin Area, shelter 576

Be prepared for variable terrain on natural surface with slight elevation change.

Seneca Creek State Park

Halloween Hike and Paint – Oct. 6 from 3-6 p.m. at Quail Ridge Picnic Area

It’s spooky season! Join us for a short hike and watercolor painting session with a Halloween theme. All supplies will be provided.

👻 RSVP required to SCSPNaturalist@gmail.com.

$5 suggested cash donation to Friends of Seneca Creek State Park for supplies.

New Germany State Park

Halloween Trivia Night – Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Lake House

Join Ranger Noah for a Halloween-themed trivia night and put your knowledge to the test! Prizes will be awarded to the winning individual or team. Complimentary s’mores will be provided.

Autumn Paddle Trip – Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Lake House (weather dependent)

Join Ranger Noah on this peaceful morning float and learn about native flora and fauna, and the changing of the seasons. Space is limited and registration is required. Please email noah.manges@maryland.gov to register.

Other Upcoming Events:

Meteor over Point Lookout. Photo by Xavier Prines.

Celestial Report

We have meteor showers!

The Camelopardalids will peak this year on the night of October 5. You can also catch them in May. This is not a spectacular show, with a maximum Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR) of 5 meteors per hour. Look north, in the constellation Draco. The moon will be at 11%, waxing crescent, which is also pretty cool and will ensure a dark sky for viewing.

Three days later on October 8, in the same spot, you can check out the Draconid Meteor Shower. We never know what we’re going to get with this one. Most years it is a minor shower. In some years it tops the Perseus and Geminids. Back in 2011 there were reports of over 600 mergers per hour at peak. The moon will also cooperate, it’s only going to be at 32%.