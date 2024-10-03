Public Input Meeting-US 52, from Minot (approximately 2.3 miles west of Junction 79th Ave SE) to Voltaire

About the project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is hosting public input meetings to discuss proposed improvements to US Highway 52, from Minot (approximately 2.3 miles west of Junction 79th Ave SE) to Voltaire. The project is studying the expansion of US Highway 52 from a two-lane highway to a four-lane highway. Representatives from the NDDOT and Ulteig Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Meeting Information

When: Monday, Oct. 21 from 5-7 p.m. CDT, formal presentation from 6-6:30 p.m.

Where: Sleep Inn and Suites, Board Room, 2400 10th Street SW, Minot, ND 58701

AND

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m. CDT, formal presentation from 6-6:30 p.m.

Where: Velva Public School Gym, 101 4th St W, Velva, ND 58790

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email mike.huffington@ulteig.com with "Public Input Meeting-PCN 24012 in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include "Public Input Meeting- PCN 24012" in the letter heading.

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by Nov. 21, 2024.

Contact

Mike Huffington

Ulteig Engineering

3350 38th Ave S.

Fargo, ND 58104

mike.huffington@ulteig.com

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.