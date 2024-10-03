Wanted Suspect Apprehended in Fatal Northeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the apprehension of a suspect in a fatal Northeast shooting.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at approximately 1:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Despite all lifesaving efforts, she died at the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 53-year-old Teresa Francisco, of Northeast.

On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, with the assistance of the City of Bowie Police Department and Prince George's County Police Department, 48-year-old Wyatt Michelin Swan, of Northeast, was apprehended in Prince George’s County. Swan was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated). Swan will go through the extradition process to be returned to the District where he will face charges.

The detectives’ investigation determined that this case was domestic in nature. The victim and the suspect were in a romantic relationship.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Prince George’s County for their continued partnership and their assistance with this case.

CCN: 24152018