MPD Makes Arrest in Dupont Circle Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Dupont Circle.

On Monday, December 30, 2024, at approximately 3:58 p.m., Second District officers and the United States Park Police responded to Dupont Circle, Northwest, for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, unconscious but breathing, suffering from a stab wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Dominique Ratiff, of Southeast, DC.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, 46-year-old Donald Shields of Northwest, DC, was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. Shields was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24201626

