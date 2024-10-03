St. Albans Barracks / Violation of an abuse prevention order / VCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2007143

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME reported: 10/03/24 @ 09:13 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3649 Lower Newton Rd (Northwest Correctional Facility)

TOWN: St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an abuse prevention order (no stalking order) and Violation of conditions of release

ACCUSED: Adam Rheaume

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VICTIM:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were contact about Adam Rheaume mailing a letter from Northwest Correctional Facility, where he is an inmate, to a person who had a no stalking order, as well as conditions of release not to contact. He was cited to court for the violations.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/24 @ 10:00 am

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: Already lodged on unrelated charges at Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.