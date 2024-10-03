St. Albans Barracks / Violation of an abuse prevention order / VCR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2007143
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME reported: 10/03/24 @ 09:13 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3649 Lower Newton Rd (Northwest Correctional Facility)
TOWN: St. Albans, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an abuse prevention order (no stalking order) and Violation of conditions of release
ACCUSED: Adam Rheaume
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VICTIM:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were contact about Adam Rheaume mailing a letter from Northwest Correctional Facility, where he is an inmate, to a person who had a no stalking order, as well as conditions of release not to contact. He was cited to court for the violations.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/24 @ 10:00 am
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: Already lodged on unrelated charges at Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
