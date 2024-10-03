Westminster Barracks / OOC and Grand Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1006574
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/03/2024, at approximately 8:08 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Transport Park, Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont
VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner, Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Joshua A. Pelton Sr.
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Rockingham, Vermont
VICTIM: Dan David Sales Inc.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, Maine
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/03/2024, at approximately 0808 hours, the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report that an unknown male stole a vehicle from Bart Energy LLC located at Transport Park in the Town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. Officers from the Charlestown Police Department located the stolen vehicle on River Road in the Town of Charlestown, New Hampshire. The operator of the vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Joshua A. Pelton Sr. and arrested for Operating a vehicle without consent of the owner and Grand Larceny. He was transported to the Charlestown Police Department for processing. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 10/29/2024, at 8:30 AM to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/2024 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.