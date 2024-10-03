Westminster Barracks / OOC and Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1006574

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2024, at approximately 8:08 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Transport Park, Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner, Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Joshua A. Pelton Sr.

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Rockingham, Vermont

VICTIM: Dan David Sales Inc.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, Maine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/03/2024, at approximately 0808 hours, the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report that an unknown male stole a vehicle from Bart Energy LLC located at Transport Park in the Town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont. Officers from the Charlestown Police Department located the stolen vehicle on River Road in the Town of Charlestown, New Hampshire. The operator of the vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Joshua A. Pelton Sr. and arrested for Operating a vehicle without consent of the owner and Grand Larceny. He was transported to the Charlestown Police Department for processing. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 10/29/2024, at 8:30 AM to answer to the above charges.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/2024 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.