Lane closures on US30/East Lincolnway in Cheyenne planned while work is completed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Reiman Corp. and Aztec Construction are nearing completion of this project!

Traffic control devices and some lane closures will remain in place so that workers can safely complete the final items including sign installation, striping, thermoplastic pavement markings, and seeding throughout the project limits.

Once traffic devices have been removed at the Whitney and US30/East Lincolnway intersection, the newly installed signal will be fully operational.

The lane closures are anticipated to last one to two weeks while these final items are completed.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.