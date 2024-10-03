Submit Release
I-90 closure and aerial spraying postponed

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will postpone the October 7 closure of I-90 between Wyola, MT, and Acme, WY.

This postponement is in response to the Elk Fire activity, high wind forecasts, and public safety.

A tentative date of October 21 has been scheduled.

