I-90 closure and aerial spraying postponed
Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will postpone the October 7 closure of I-90 between Wyola, MT, and Acme, WY.
This postponement is in response to the Elk Fire activity, high wind forecasts, and public safety.
A tentative date of October 21 has been scheduled.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.