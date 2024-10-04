Talaria Expands Legal Cannabis Transportation Network with Acquisition of SuperSonic Transportation in Missouri

Led by Ari Raptis, Talaria Transportation is pleased to announce its acquisition of SuperSonic Transportation in Missouri. Ari Raptis, CEO and Founder of Talaria Transportation. Established in 2017, Talaria provides a critical infrastructure for the highly regulated industry and serves all states with legal programs.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talaria Transportation, LLC , specializing in secure, compliant logistics for the legal cannabis and highly regulated industries, today announced its acquisition of Missouri-based SuperSonic Transportation (SST) . This strategic move strengthens Talaria's distribution capabilities in the Midwest, expanding its reach and resources in Missouri’s cannabis market.SuperSonic Transportation, like Talaria, utilizes state-of-the-art delivery and scheduling software to deliver cannabis to all corners of the state. With the addition of SuperSonic’s transportation fleet, Talaria is equipped to move cannabis products across all regions of Missouri. This acquisition is part of Talaria's broader expansion strategy to become the preferred cannabis distribution partner across the Midwest.“Missouri is an important market for Talaria, and the acquisition of SuperSonic Transportation positions us as a leader in cannabis distribution across the state,” said Ari Raptis, CEO and founder of Talaria. “By leveraging SuperSonic’s existing resources and Talaria’s technology and operational infrastructure, we’ll be able to provide quicker and more reliable service to customers, improve response times, and streamline logistics while maintaining the highest standards of compliance.”As the cannabis industry continues to expand in Missouri, Talaria is ready to meet its growing demands for compliant transportation services. The company’s advanced logistics platform, including real-time route tracking and operational efficiencies, will integrate with SuperSonic’s existing operations, ensuring a seamless transition for customers. With the acquisition finalized, customers can expect to see immediate improvements in communication and service efficiency, with Talaria’s technology integrated into Missouri operations this month.Launched in 2017 by Ari Raptis, a Top 40 Under 40 Rising Star by Marijuana Venture, Talaria’s combined transportation logistics companies employ more than 300 people across 28 states, utilizing retired police officers and military veterans to carry out all deliveries.For information, visit www.Talaria.com About Talaria Transportation, LLC:Founded in 2017, Talaria Transportation, LLC is a privately held company specializing in secure logistics for the legal cannabis industry. Operating across all states with legal programs, Talaria provides critical infrastructure tailored to this highly regulated sector. The company’s services include licensed and secure deliveries, monitored and insured transport, and transparent storage and transfers. The company also facilitates logistics for product and lab testing, addressing the diverse needs for highly regulated clients. With a dedicated team of retired law enforcement and military veterans, Talaria is committed to delivering cannabis safely, securely, and in full compliance with regulations. For more information, visit Talaria.com.

