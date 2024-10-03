U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Tom Tiffany for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Tom Tiffany to represent Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Tom Tiffany has been a pro-business champion in Congress, representing his constituents by standing up for small businesses and job creators across Wisconsin’s 7th District," said John Kirchner, Vice President with the U.S. Chamber's Regional Team. "The Chamber is proud to support Representative Tiffany in his re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators across America."

“As a former member of three chambers of commerce and board member of the Minocqua Chamber of Commerce, I am honored to have the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Rep. Tiffany. “I look forward to continuing our shared mission of working to cut red tape, restoring American energy independence, and making it easier for entrepreneurs to thrive.”

