U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Trent Kelly for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Trent Kelly to represent Mississippi’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Trent Kelly has been a relentless champion for job creators, main streets, and the workforce in Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District," said Moore Hallmark, Vice President & Managing Director for Regional Government Affairs. "The Chamber is proud to stand with Representative Kelly and support his candidacy for Congress, and we look forward to working closely together in the 119th Congress on behalf of initiatives that will create economic opportunity for all."

“It is an honor to receive an endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Congressman Kelly. “I look forward to a continued partnership to encourage innovation and provide pro-growth policies reducing burdensome government regulations and taxes that stand in the way of success.”

