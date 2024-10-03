U.S. Chamber Endorses Eric Hovde for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Eric Hovde to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

The U.S. Chamber’s Senior Political Strategist Ashlee Rich Stephenson joined Hovde at an event at AmeriLux International in DePere, Wisconsin to reiterate the Chamber’s support for his commitment to defending free enterprise and supporting America’s job creators.

"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud to endorse Eric Hovde to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate," said Stephenson. "Eric’s extensive experience in business and his commitment to fostering economic growth and defending free enterprise are what’s needed in Washington today. Eric will be a strong voice for Wisconsin’s job creators and workers and a dedicated advocate for policies that promote job creation, innovation, and economic prosperity. We look forward to working with him to fight for businesses from main street Wisconsin and across the nation."

"Eric Hovde has a firsthand understanding of the challenges our members face. He will advance policies that make Wisconsin businesses more globally competitive, which will expand economic opportunity for everyone in our state," said Kurt Bauer, President and CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

"I’m honored to receive the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement," said Hovde. “As a lifelong entrepreneur, I understand the challenges in the world of business. Sen. Baldwin, through her votes on higher taxes and pushing more regulations and reckless government spending, has negatively impacted Wisconsin businesses and employees. We need to turn our country and our economy around to restore the American Dream."