Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Crime Stoppers Council

TEXAS, October 3 - October 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cheryl Sinacola and Jarrod Robertson and reappointed Gregory New to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council for terms set to expire on September 1, 2028. The Council advises the Governor on issues concerning crime stoppers programs in Texas and is statutorily required to certify local crime stopper programs in Texas for them to receive repayments of rewards or payments of probation fees established by the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Cheryl Sinacola of Fairview is the vice chair of the Crime Stoppers USA Board of Directors and co-chair of its Training Committee and Awards Committee. Additionally, she is the vice chair of the North Texas Crime Stoppers, president of KickStart Kids Dallas Community Board, and a former board member of the North Texas Crime Commission. Sinacola received a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from Michigan State University.

Jarrod Robertson of Amarillo has served as a police officer for the Amarillo Police Department for 22 years and is the police coordinator for Student Crime Stoppers (SCS) of Amarillo. He has worked with the SCS of Amarillo since 2012 and has served as the police coordinator for six years. Additionally, he is a member of Tobacco Free Amarillo Board of Directors and Andrea’s Project Board of Directors.

Gregory New of Waxahachie is a police officer and the crime stoppers coordinator for the Grand Prairie Police Department. He is a member of the Texas Municipal Police Association, Grand Prairie Police Association, and the Thomas B. Hunter Masonic Lodge #1356 and chair of the Texas Crime Stoppers Council.