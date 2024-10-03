Governor Abbott Announces Over $329,000 Career Training Grant To Westwood ISD

TEXAS, October 3 - October 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a grant of more than $329,000 has been awarded to Westwood Independent School District (ISD) to support career and technical education (CTE) training programs. Awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant will help the school district purchase and install equipment to initially train 172 students as welders in partnership with Trinity Valley Community College.



“Texas continues to invest in our future workforce to remain the Best State for Business, the best state for jobs, and the best state for opportunity,” said Governor Abbott. “Career and technical skills like this can change lives. This grant will provide over 170 students in Westwood Independent School District with career and technical education training so they can go into high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. Working together, we will ensure more Texans have the same opportunities that lead to a better job and a bigger paycheck.”



“This investment in the local workforce benefits the individuals who are able to pursue a career in welding and strengthens the overall economy of the region,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “By providing opportunities for students to gain valuable skills and secure stable employment, Westwood ISD is contributing to the growth and prosperity of their community.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Westwood ISD in Palestine, Texas.



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

