Governor Abbott Appoints McDaniel To 498th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Katherine McDaniel to the 498th Judicial District Court in Kendall County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Katherine McDaniel of Boerne is the first assistant district attorney for the Kendall County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. She currently serves on the Texas Violent Gang Task Force at the pleasure of the Governor and is a member of the Texas District and County Attorneys’ Association Journal Editorial Board, State Bar of Texas, Kendall County Bar Association, Texas Bar College, and the Texas Prosecutors’ Society. Additionally, she is a steering committee member for the Kendall County Behavioral Health Advisory Coalition, secretary of the board of directors for the Boerne Police Foundation, sports banquet chair of the TMI School Community Engagement Council and has presented nationwide on the topics of search and seizure law. McDaniel received a Bachelor of Arts in History from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.