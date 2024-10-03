Non-Certificated Staff collection – Now Open!

The Non-Certificated Staff collection (previously located in the Consolidated Data Collection (CDC)) is now open for Public Districts, ESU’s and Special Purpose Schools to submit their report of non-certificated employees at the District/System. Examples of non-certificated staff include: school administrative support staff, regular bus drivers and food service personnel.

To add this collection to portal accounts, staff should contact their Portal District Administrator for an activation code. Once obtained, the collection can be found within the Data Collections tab.

The collection is Due November 15th, with an Audit Window through November 30th.