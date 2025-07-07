Gov. Pillen, Nebraska Department of Education Recognize 33 Students for Top ACT Scores

News Release

July 7, 2025

Governor Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) hosted a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda June 10th to recognize graduates from the class of 2025 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam.

“The ACT ceremony represents the culmination of years and years of study. The students who are here today should feel a great deal of pride in this accomplishment,” said Gov. Pillen. “To those who are taking advantage of the Presidential Scholars Program and attending school in-state – we are glad to know that you are continuing your education pathway in Nebraska and there will be many career opportunities available when you are ready to graduate. Remember, Nebraska is the safest place to raise a family. Because in Nebraska — it’s the people.”

NDE Commissioner Dr. Brian Maher joined the Governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is an extraordinary achievement,” said Commissioner Maher. “This success also speaks volumes about the invaluable contributions of parents and educators who have invested in and supported these students. Congratulations to these remarkable Nebraska students; their hard work is truly inspiring, and all of Nebraska should be proud of their accomplishments. We wish them the very best in their future endeavors.”

Historically, on average, less than one-tenth of one percent of students score a 36 on the ACT. This year 33 Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2025 achieved that accomplishment.

Beginning last year, the University of Nebraska Office of the President started funding a new Nebraska Presidential Scholars Program that will cover tuition, fees, books, housing and all other costs of attendance, plus a $5,000 annual stipend, for any Nebraska student who scores a perfect 36 on the ACT. The university’s goal is to provide total cost of attendance scholarships to all Nebraska students who score a 33 or above.

Millard North had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class (9).

