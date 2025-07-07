Gov. Pillen, Nebraska Department of Education Recognize 33 Students for Top ACT Scores
News Release
July 7, 2025
Governor Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) hosted a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda June 10th to recognize graduates from the class of 2025 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam.
“The ACT ceremony represents the culmination of years and years of study. The students who are here today should feel a great deal of pride in this accomplishment,” said Gov. Pillen. “To those who are taking advantage of the Presidential Scholars Program and attending school in-state – we are glad to know that you are continuing your education pathway in Nebraska and there will be many career opportunities available when you are ready to graduate. Remember, Nebraska is the safest place to raise a family. Because in Nebraska — it’s the people.”
NDE Commissioner Dr. Brian Maher joined the Governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.
“Earning a top score on the ACT is an extraordinary achievement,” said Commissioner Maher. “This success also speaks volumes about the invaluable contributions of parents and educators who have invested in and supported these students. Congratulations to these remarkable Nebraska students; their hard work is truly inspiring, and all of Nebraska should be proud of their accomplishments. We wish them the very best in their future endeavors.”
Historically, on average, less than one-tenth of one percent of students score a 36 on the ACT. This year 33 Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2025 achieved that accomplishment.
Beginning last year, the University of Nebraska Office of the President started funding a new Nebraska Presidential Scholars Program that will cover tuition, fees, books, housing and all other costs of attendance, plus a $5,000 annual stipend, for any Nebraska student who scores a perfect 36 on the ACT. The university’s goal is to provide total cost of attendance scholarships to all Nebraska students who score a 33 or above.
Millard North had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class (9).
The graduating students who earned a top score are:
- MEGHNA ADDURI, MILLARD NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
- MICHAEL AYOUB, CREIGHTON PREPARATORY SCHOOL
- RIPLEY BECKER, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL
- SARAH CAI, LINCOLN EAST HIGH SCHOOL
- ELISE CHEREK, MILLARD NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
- DAGNY EDWARD, MILLARD NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
- RYAN EICHELE, CREIGHTON PREPARATORY SCHOOL
- DAVIS EICKMAN, ELKHORN SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL
- HANNAH FERNANDES, DUCHESNE ACADEMY
- ZACHARY FLYNN, ELKHORN SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL
- SYDNEY HAMILTON, ELKHORN SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL
- OWEN HICKENBOTTOM, MILLARD NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
- HAAMIZ HUMAYUN KABIR, MILLARD NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
- KYLE HUSER, MILLARD NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
- COLIN LEUTHAEUSER, I am being home schooled.
- NATHAN MCCORMICK, GRETNA HIGH SCHOOL
- MASON MILLER, ELKHORN NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
- JOHN MOHS, SKUTT CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
- LIAM O’NEAL, LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL
- TIMOFEI PRAKAPCHUK, LINCOLN NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL
- MACKENZIE REIDY, MARIAN HIGH SCHOOL
- FRUZSINA ROKA, BROWNELL TALBOT SCHOOL
- ABIGAIL SCHMIDT, BELLEVUE WEST SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
- ANUJ SINGH, MILLARD NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
- IAN SKIERMONT, WESTSIDE HIGH SCHOOL
- BRAYDEN THELANDER, LINCOLN NORTHEAST HIGH SCHOOL
- OLIVER TROSHYNSKI, CREIGHTON PREPARATORY SCHOOL
- DAVIN WANG, WESTSIDE HIGH SCHOOL
- DREW WELCH, KEARNEY HIGH SCHOOL
- CHRISTOPHER WHITTLE, WESTSIDE HIGH SCHOOL
- TITUS WILLEMS, MILLARD WEST HIGH SCHOOL
- CALEB YEH, MILLARD NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
- ISABELLA ZHANG, MILLARD NORTH HIGH SCHOOL
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.