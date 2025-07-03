Nebraska Educators Rising Empowers Tomorrow’s Leaders At National Conference

News Release

July 3, 2025

Nearly 150 student members, chapter teacher leaders, and adult chaperones from Educators Rising chapters across Nebraska attended the 2025 Educators Rising National Conference, held June 26-29, 2025, at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida. With more than 3,400 attendees—including students, teacher leaders, administrators, and professionals in education—the event offered a rich experience filled with networking opportunities, leadership development, and national competitions.

This year’s theme, “Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders,” was the guiding vision for the past year as chapters across the country embraced the theme through local initiatives that uplifted student voice, celebrated diversity, and built stronger bridges between aspiring educators and the communities they serve. The national conference reflected the culmination of these efforts, highlighting student achievement and reaffirming the importance of nurturing future educators who reflect and represent the students they will one day teach. Nebraska participants joined nationwide efforts like a service project in partnership with A Gift for Teaching to collect school supplies for Central Florida classrooms.

The conference featured two impactful keynote speakers. Missy Testerman, the 2024 National Teacher of the Year, opened the event with an inspiring message on the power of passion and building cultural bridges in the classroom. Later, Nick Moore, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Career, Technical, and Adult Education at the U.S. Department of Education, spoke at the Member Recognition Luncheon about the responsibility and long-term impact of those entering the teaching profession. Both speakers encouraged attendees to stay committed to their career goals and continue to advocate for the field of education.

With more than 70 breakout sessions, students explored topics such as student leadership, diversity in teaching, pedagogy, community engagement, and college readiness. Nebraska students had the opportunity to showcase their skills in more than 40 competitive events, including public speaking, ethical dilemma, lesson planning, and early childhood education presentations.

The conference also featured a wide array of engaging activities beyond formal sessions. Students participated in a College & Innovation Fair, a lip sync battle and karaoke night, and daily Eddy Bear Spirit Awards, which recognized chapters for outstanding enthusiasm and collaboration. A National Signing Event allowed graduating seniors to formally commit to pursuing careers in education. Shayla Jacobsen, Plainview, committed to studying Early Childhood Education & Elementary Education at Northeast Community College & Wayne State College, and Lilly Elsasser, Ralston, signed her commitment to study Elementary Education at Concordia University Nebraska.

A proud moment for Nebraska came during the Closing General Session, when Owen Elsasser, a graduate of Ralston High School, was elected as the 2025-2026 Educators Rising Vice President of Communications. He was elected by delegates from each state association from a field of very strong candidates after submitting a written application and campaign video. Owen will serve alongside President Alliana Walters of Spanish Fork High School in Utah, Vice President of Service Faith Gonder from Perry High School in Ohio, and Vice President of Engagement Haylie Johnson of Waterbury Career Academy in Connecticut. Owen’s election is a testament to Nebraska’s strong leadership pipeline and the commitment of its students to shaping the future of education at a national level.

One of the highlights of the conference, is competing in the national contests and competitions. With over 2,000 students competing, Nebraska was represented by 114 competitors (61 entries) in a variety of events in the Junior Varsity (grades 9-10) and Varsity (grades 11-12) divisions. With a blend of individual, dual, and team events, there are 25 competitions and three contests offered, which are authentic opportunities for student members to stretch their creativity, commitment, and professionalism. The Top Three finalists in competitions receive medals/trophies, and ribbons are awarded to the finalists who score at least 90 points in the contests: Blue Ribbon (98-100 points), Red Ribbon (94-97 points), White Ribbon (90-93 points). During the Closing General Session and Awards Celebration on Sunday, June 29, the Top Ten semi-finalists and the Top Three finalists for each competition and contest were recognized. The Top Ten Semi-Finalists from Nebraska include:

Third Place

Riley Hopkins, Bayard – Exploring Non-Core Subject Teaching Careers Varsity

Kenya Calderon & Marco Guerrero Miranda, Buena Vista – Inside Our Schools-Spanish Varsity

Itzel Montoya Hernandez, Omaha Bryan – Children’s Literature Pre-K-Spanish Varsity

Aaliyah Torres & Thuy Nguyen, South Sioux City – Researching Learning Challenges JV

Fourth Place

Camila Martinez Gutierrez & Denise Acevedo Jara, Omaha South – Children’s Literature Pre-K Spanish Varsity

Shayla Jacobsen, Plainview – Job Interview Varsity

Sixth Place

Violet Casady, Esthefany Contreras-Suarez, Genevieve Hodoly, & Vivian Hodoly, Omaha South – Outstanding Chapter Varsity

Estefani Aguilar Rodriguez, Omaha South – Children’s Literature K-3-Spanish Varsity

Seventh Place

Amy Albro, Bayard – Exploring Support Service Careers Varsity

Alexis Kennedy, Eliza Raven, & Ariel Horn, Omaha Westview – Inside Our Schools JV

Kennedy Geiger, Westside – Children’s Literature Pre-K JV

Eighth Place

Zachary Havlovic, Omaha Westview – Exploring Education Administration Careers Varsity

Jenna Smith, Omaha Westview – Job Interview JV

Ninth Place

Daisy Altamarino, Omaha Bryan – Educators Rising Moment-Spanish Varsity

Blue Ribbon

Lea Hanson & Sophia Bouman, Omaha Burke – Project Visualize Varsity

Red Ribbon

Lauryn Breitkreutz, Centennial – Interactive Bulletin Board-Middle/High Varsity

White Ribbon

Sarah Payne, Centennial – Teacher Created Materials Varsity

