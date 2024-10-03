Burgum declares statewide fire emergency, allowing state to preposition resources for wildfire response

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order declaring a statewide fire emergency and activating the State Emergency Operations Plan to preposition resources for a rapid wildfire response, given the high fire danger conditions that exist across parts of the state. Nearly 3,500 acres have burned in North Dakota in the last week alone across 67 reported fires.

All state agencies, including the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, the North Dakota Forest Service and the North Dakota National Guard, are on orders to maintain high levels of readiness to combat fires.

“Above average temperatures, gusty winds, low humidity and significant amounts of dry vegetation have combined to create high fire danger conditions in parts of North Dakota,” Burgum said. “Fires can spread rapidly under these conditions, and the state is ready to respond quickly with resources as needed to help local firefighters and first responders protect lives, homes and communities.”

The declaration allows the state’s adjutant general to activate North Dakota National Guard members, including helicopter pilots and those trained in fighting wildfires, to be prepositioned to fly as needed.

For more information about current burn restrictions and fire danger maps, visit ndresponse.gov/burn.