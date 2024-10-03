Attorney General Bird Supports Life-Saving AM Radios Following Hurricane Helene

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today co-led a letter with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to Congress in support of life-saving AM radios as car manufacturers remove them from new models.

Last week, Hurricane Helene tore through the eastern United States, leaving devastation in its path. These storms serve as a harsh reminder of the necessity of AM radios to provide a support network and life-saving information as crisis strikes. AM radios are the backbone of our nation’s Emergency Alert System and reach greater distances than FM radios. AM radios are often the primary line of communication in disasters as phone lines, electricity, and cell phones disconnect. A recent example is that during Hurricane Helene, North Carolina communities depended on AM radio for information after other communications across the region were severed.

“When disaster strikes, we must be prepared,” said Attorney General Bird. “Hurricane Helene is a harsh reminder of how critical it is to have dependable lines of communication in an emergency. AM radio stations and the people who work there are a lifeline in times of crisis. I am calling on Congress to prioritize AM radios, which we know provide a key network that saves lives and relays information families need to protect themselves.”

The States urge Congress to prioritize the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act and support this life-saving communications network.

Iowa and Florida co-led the letter. They were joined by Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read the full letter here.

