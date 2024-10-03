2025 Maryland Teacher of the Year to be Announced Friday

October 3, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

2025 Maryland Teacher of the Year to be Announced Friday

BALTIMORE (October 3, 2024) – Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools, will announce the 2025 Maryland Teacher of the Year on Friday at the 34th Maryland Teacher of the Year Awards Gala.

Seven finalists from local school systems are competing for the award: Kat Locke-Jones, Baltimore City; Stephanie Gerhold, Baltimore County; Brittany Rigdon, Cecil County; Jessica I. Nichols, Howard County; Kaitlyn Wright, Kent County; Jeremy Hillyard, Talbot County; and Gabrielle C. Remington, Worcester County.

The winner will succeed 2024 Maryland Teacher of the Year Mary Kay Connerton from Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Connerton will give the keynote address at the gala.

Sponsors of the Maryland Teacher of the Year Program include McDonald’s Family Restaurants of Baltimore, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NTA Life, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Maryland Public Television, and Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

WHO:

Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools

Dr. Joshua L. Michael, State Board of Education President

Mary Kay Connerton, 2024 Maryland Teacher of the Year

WHEN:

Friday, October 4

5:30 p.m. Reception

6:30 p.m. Gala program

WHERE:

Valley Mansion by Martin’s

594 Cranbrook Road, Hunt Valley

###