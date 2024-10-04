Music Icon Peter Wolf Releases “Don’t Donald the Trump” from The W-2’s Featuring John Schneider

The W-2's featuring John Schneider, "Don't Donald the Trump" (WHAMSLAM Records) The W-2's (Peter Wolf & Lea Wolf-Millesi) The W-2's featuring John Schneider in-studio recording "Don't Donald the Trump" (WHAMSLAM Records)

This is the first release from The W-2’s, consisting of multi-platinum producer & songwriter Peter Wolf and his wife, lyricist & fashion model Lea Wolf-Millesi.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-platinum producer and songwriter Peter Wolf and lyricist, actress and fashion model Lea Wolf-Millesi have united under the name The W-2’s, and have signed with WHAMSLAM Records (with distribution through Nashville’s Average Joe’s Entertainment). Their debut single, “Don’t Donald the Trump” featuring John Schneider, is available now.Watch the official music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5VjwrWdBCU "My wife Lea wrote the lyrics and I composed the music,” says Peter of the new single. "John did a fabulous job singing and standing for what we all strongly believe… that we can not lose our beloved country to left wing extremists. After all, this is the United States of America - the last and only true representative of freedom in the western world. Whatever happens here will be mirrored everywhere else in the world. And we need to do our part in helping this movement - with this song.”Peter enlisted the beloved actor and country chart-topper John Schneider for the track. Best known for the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent” on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, John also has over 20 albums to his credit and five #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. No stranger to sharing his conservative views and love for country, he released his own album of patriotic anthems, Made In America, in July.“I’m proud to be part of this song and especially honored to be working with the great Peter Wolf,” says John. "Every once in a while, you get asked to do something that you know beyond the shadow of a doubt is going to stir it up! This is it! Thanks Peter!”With over 250 million albums sold, Peter is a multi-Grammy nominated, world-renowned composer, pianist, producer, songwriter and arranger. After winning the European Jazz-Festival at the age of 16 he started his career as keyboard player for Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention. He has written and produced eight #1 songs and arranged and/or written for a wide range of musical talents including Jefferson Starship (“We Built This City,” “Sara”), Commodores (“Nightshift”), Wang Chung (“Everybody Have Fun Tonight,” “Let’s Go”), El Debarge, Go West (“King of Wishful Thinking” from Pretty Woman, “Faithful”), Heart (“These Dreams,” “What About Love”), Patti LaBelle (“On My Own”), Kenny Loggins (“Playing with the Boys” from Top Gun, “Avalon”), Escape Club (“I’ll Be There”), Pablo Cruise, Grace Slick, Santana, The Pointer Sisters, Chicago, Cliff Richard, Natalie Cole, The Scorpions, NSYNC, Oleta Adams and many more.Peter and Lea are also in production on their upcoming television series, Sweet Toxins. The show was created by Peter and Lea in partnership with Showdog Productions, and is represented by the Gersh Agency. Lea will star in the series which will feature new music by The W-2’s.Download or stream " Don't Donald the Trump ": https://lnk.to/DontDonaldTheTrump

