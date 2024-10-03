Submit Release
Railroad Crossing Improvements Scheduled on Pleasant Valley Road Near Interstate 90 Exit 37

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024

Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-209-3388

TILFORD, S.D. – On Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad (RCPE) will install a new railroad crossing surface on Pleasant Valley Road near Interstate 90 at exit 37. This work is being conducted in conjunction with the recently completed project that reconstructed exit 37.

Pleasant Valley Road will be temporarily closed at the railroad crossing as workers remove the timber panels and replace them with concrete panels. Traffic will be detoured around the crossing via exit 34 (Black Hills National Cemetery). The crossing is anticipated to be reopened to traffic on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

