Railroad Crossing Improvements Scheduled on Pleasant Valley Road Near Interstate 90 Exit 37

For Immediate Release:Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024

Contact:

Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-209-3388

TILFORD, S.D. – On Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad (RCPE) will install a new railroad crossing surface on Pleasant Valley Road near Interstate 90 at exit 37. This work is being conducted in conjunction with the recently completed project that reconstructed exit 37.

Pleasant Valley Road will be temporarily closed at the railroad crossing as workers remove the timber panels and replace them with concrete panels. Traffic will be detoured around the crossing via exit 34 (Black Hills National Cemetery). The crossing is anticipated to be reopened to traffic on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-