Interstate 90 Lane Closures and Traffic Diversions Planned at Brandon (Exit 406)

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024



Contact:

Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

Interstate 90 Lane Closures and Traffic Diversions Planned at Brandon



BRANDON, S.D. – Beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2024, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will temporarily close eastbound and westbound lanes on Interstate 90 and divert traffic through the on and off-ramps at Brandon (exit 406). This traffic diversion will be maintained through the overnight until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. This traffic pattern switch is being scheduled to remove forms from the exit bridge.

Traffic on S.D. Highway 11 will be maintained during this overnight traffic diversion. Flaggers will be posted to guide Highway 11 traffic as Interstate traffic will have priority through this traffic pattern shift. Depending on the work completed during the first night, motorists should be aware that a second night of traffic diversion is possible.

This project includes the reconstruction of exit 406 at Brandon with added lighting, signals, and mainline Interstate work. This project also includes three structure replacements. The interchange will be reconstructed as a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). Westbound I-90 lanes (along with the railroad structure on I-90) will be reconstructed in 2024 and the eastbound lanes in 2025. The interchange itself and new structure over I-90 will be reconstructed between the 2024 and 2025 construction seasons.

Featured Project Information:

Find more information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i90-exit406-brandon-pcn-4433.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes about this project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I90Exit406" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

The prime contractor for this $41.3 million project is T & R Contracting of Sioux Falls, S.D. The anticipated overall completion of the DDI reconstruction project at Brandon (exit 406) is June 2026.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

