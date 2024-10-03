Join the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology Team at the ACTEM Fall Conference!

The Maine Department of Education Office of Teaching and Learning’s Learning Through Technology (LTT) Team hopes to see you at the ACTEM Fall Conference.

The LTT Team will have a booth and playground on the main floor, and we hope attendees stop by to connect, join our mailing list, and check out what resources are available to support technology education in your school.

Maine DOE’s short playground sessions will focus on the Computer Science Mobile Lab technologies (Lego, Sphero, and Merge), Animation, Green Screening, VR with Meta Quest, Bloxels Game Design, and more. Check out the listing and schedule.

The LTT team is presenting eight sessions over the two days of ACTEM, covering a variety of topics in addition to our playground offerings. You can find more information about the sessions below.

The Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine’s (ACTEM) annual Fall Conference is held at the Augusta Civic Center on October 10-11th. ACTEM’s mission is to influence and enhance education in Maine through the use of technology. Our conference offers workshops, keynotes and exhibitors centered around this mission. The conference is a popular event for Maine educators each fall.

We hope to see you there!

LTT Team Session Descriptions

AI for Accessibility

with Jeff Ireland, Janice Medenica, and Stephanie McGruder

We will learn and practice using various AI tools to make your general curriculum more accessible for students. AI tools can increase the efficiency with which we generate, level, or translate text and make content more relevant for our students. AI can also help with scaffolding, assessment creation, high-interest content creation, and so much more. Bring some of your content with you and see how you might make your content more accessible for your students.

Bored Class? No, Board Games! Gamification With Tabletopia

with Chris Beckwith and Janice Medenica

Educators have long been in competition with digital entertainment for student attention at school. The tabletop board game simulator, Tabletopia, can be leveraged to engage students and reinforce what they are learning in the classroom. Building on the success of the last MLTI virtual student conference, the Maine Winter Classic, we will introduce this platform and share best practices for implementing the features available via the free version of Tabletopia.

Future Minds: Cultivating a Culture of AI Investigation

with Nicole Karod and Ashley Carroll

This session introduces elementary education to artificial intelligence, emphasizing its enhancement of teaching and productivity. Discover how AI can support differentiated instruction, foster creativity, and streamline administrative tasks. Gain practice strategies for integrating AI, boosting productivity, and inspiring students with future-ready skills.

Future-Proofing Technology Education in the Age of AI and Emerging Technologies

with the Maine DOE’s LTT Team

Join the Learning Through Technology (LTT) team from the Maine DOE for this engaging discussion-based panel on future-proofing education to help prepare students for emerging technologies. In this session, we’ll discuss the importance of foundational skills for success in an increasingly changing, technologically based society. Come to this session to explore these questions and learn more about how the LTT team can support your work.

Integrate Coding to Go Beyond Just the CS

with Allison Braley and AJ Rog

This session will show you how to embrace Scratch as a tool for students to show their knowledge, no matter what class they are in. Scratch can give students a creative outlet to what they are learning in your class. Go beyond Google Slides, Canva, and Google docs as a way to show understanding. Give your students the chance to show their learning by creating games, adventures, interactive stories, and much more.

It’s Elementary, My Dear Miltie: MLTI in Grades 1-5

with Jon Graham, Amy McInerney, Ashley Carroll and Donna Netzer

This year elementary schools have become part of MLTI like never before. The program has been tracking toward more focused support and inclusion of elementary educators, but we can do more. In this session, we will look at some recent elementary successes from our team. We will also look at what the program is planning, but we want to hear from you! If you are an elementary educator, please come, share and advocate how MLTI can best serve you and your students.

License to Drive: Developing Digital Wisdom & Leadership

by Jonathan R. Werner & Gwyneth Maguire

We know that the Digital Native is a myth, yet we often expect our students to navigate tech independently. In this session, we will look at how to support students as they move toward independent navigation of the complexities of their online lives. We’ll also explore ways to support their journey toward gaining greater digital wisdom including media balance and well-being. We will conclude by crowd sourcing strategies to create independent digital leaders.

Tech Integration VS Tech Use: Enhancing Learning

with Donna Netzer

Using technology is fun and engaging for students but it can often be seen as a toy not a tool. Technology integration isn’t just bringing in technology to the classroom, it is incorporating it in a way that enhances learning. We will explore the difference between just using tech with learning and integrating technology in a way that enhances learning in the classroom.