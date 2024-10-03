Joyce B. Whaley Brings God’s Wonders to Life through Storytime Adventure in “The Beginning - God’s Creation”

A captivating journey through God’s creation for young readers.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Joyce B. Whaley invites children and families to explore the awe-inspiring story of creation in her literary masterpiece, “ The Beginning - God's Creation : The Curious Maxx Series presents Storytime with Maxx.” This engaging and imaginative tale takes young readers on a journey through the moment when God breathed life into the universe, sparking the birth of stars, planets, and the solar system.Whaley vividly captures the magnificence of God’s work as He shapes the cosmos. With a divine breath, stars begin to float across the sky, and planets emerge from the swirling atmosphere. In this celestial moment, the creation of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune comes to life, with the moon standing as a testament to God's perfect design.The story is not only a celebration of God’s creative power but also serves as an introduction to the wonder of faith. Whaley’s passion for spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ shines through in her writing, ensuring that readers are not only entertained but also inspired. With an emphasis on making the invisible God more relatable and accessible to children, “The Beginning - God’s Creation” is perfect for family storytime and faith-based education.Whaley’s heartfelt mission is clear: to share the beauty of God’s creation and encourage children to see His hand in the world around them. “The Beginning - God's Creation: The Curious Maxx Series presents Storytime with Maxx” is a must-read for parents who want to introduce their children to the wonders of faith in a creative and captivating way, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

