George Magazine announces cover interview for post Election issue, 'A New Hope'

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In continuing with the theme of “A New Hope” – George Magazine will feature, in a future Issue, an interview with Alveda King, as one of the post 2024 Presidential Election issues.“Alveda King embodies what America is all about. America should come together despite our political differences,” said Gene Ho, Editor in Chief of George Magazine. “Her thoughts will give much healing to America regardless of who wins the 2024 Election. America doesn’t need to be divided anymore.”Gene Ho and George Magazine CEO Dave Blaze sat down with Alveda King last week to a recorded interview.Alveda King is the niece of Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Ms. King ran for Congress as a Democrat and won. She has also supported Democrat Jesse Jackson for President as well as Republicans Herman Cain and Donald Trump in their Presidential bids.King echoed that statement in her interview.“We're not supposed to fight about that," said Alveda King, regarding partisan politics. "We became vicious, mean and dishonest and divisive, and it’s on both sides"The George Magazine “A New Hope” issue will be published sometime after the 2024 Election.“This is just the beginning of many hi-profile interviews we have lined up in year three of the current version of George Magazine,” said Dave Blaze. “We are working hard to honor the vision that our founder John F. Kennedy, Jr. set for our magazine.”For more information: GeorgeMagazine.com

