Gonzaga Accepts Invitation to Join Pac-12 Conference

Gonzaga's basketball excellence amplifies the overall athletic and football prowess of the New Era Pac-12, set to commence in 2026.

SAN RAMON, CA – The Pac-12 Conference and Gonzaga University are proud to announce their partnership, celebrating the addition of the eighth university during this transformative era for the century-old conference. This partnership marks an exciting chapter in expansion history for the conference as it strategically builds a formidable basketball powerhouse.

This announcement follows the inclusion of Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, San Diego State University, and Utah State University, who collectively cement the conference’s geographic foundation while elevating its national presence and strengthening its basketball and football prestige.

The Pac-12 Conference received a formal application for membership from Gonzaga University on September 30, 2024. The conference’s Board of Directors and its five new member presidents voted unanimously to approve Gonzaga University, an exemplary higher education institution that educates students for lives of leadership and service for the common good. Featuring an iconic basketball program, the Gonzaga Bulldogs align with the Pac-12’s commitment to excellence in academics and athletics. The Bulldogs will join the conference effective July 1, 2026, with competition beginning for all conference sports sponsored by the university in the 2026-27 academic year.

“We are delighted to welcome Gonzaga into the Pac-12 as they embark with us on this incredible path ahead," remarked Commissioner Teresa Gould. “President McCulloh and Athletics Director Chris Standiford not only bring strategic expertise and forward thinking to the conference, but they are two incredible leaders who care deeply about student success and fortifying student-athlete academic and athletic experiences. Today represents an exciting milestone for the Pac-12 as we welcome another outstanding institution with a rich history of success into our league.”

By integrating Gonzaga University into the Pac-12, the conference is poised to compete at the highest levels of women’s and men’s basketball. Over the last five seasons, Gonzaga boasts a 286-44 (86.7 winning percentage) combined record in women’s and men’s basketball. Their women’s program has amassed a record of 138-23 (85.7 winning percentage) since the start of the 2019-20 season, and the men’s program is a national-best 148-21 (87.6 winning percentage).

The Gonzaga men are the only program in the country to appear in each of the last nine Sweet Sixteens, matching the longest streak since the NCAA Tournament expanded in 1985, as well as five Elite Eight appearances over the last nine NCAA Tournaments. Legendary Head Coach Mark Few currently boasts the best winning percentage among active head coaches at 83.4 percent, which also is the best in NCAA Div. I all-time with a minimum of 10 seasons. This commitment to excellence extends throughout the Gonzaga community as the program has sold out every game at McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004 (297-straight games) and every home game dating back to the 2001-02 season (319-straight games).

The women’s program, led by Head Coach Lisa Fortier, is coming off a school record 32-4 historic season that ended in the program’s fifth Sweet 16 appearance. It was the program’s 15th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, including their seventh straight. Fortier was named the Kathy Delaney-Smith Coach of the Year following the season. The GU women have won a program-record 36 straight games at home, which ranks as the second-longest active streak in the country.

“Following discussions with Pac-12 member presidents, I believe membership will represent an opportunity to participate in building a conference that imagines new, forward-thinking ways to support student-athletes in a rapidly changing collegiate sports landscape,” said Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh. “Partnerships with a new group of universities can also assist in our student recruitment and enrollment efforts, create opportunities for academic collaboration with new faculty colleagues, and attract more students who value an excellent education distinctively rooted in our Jesuit identity and tradition. I am particularly excited about the opportunities partnering with this group of institutions can offer our students, faculty, and staff for multi-institutional collaboration.”

Gonzaga University continues to excel in academics and athletics. The university boasts 78 West Coast Conference (WCC) Titles, 138 All-Americans, 15 NCAA Tournament Appearances in Women’s Basketball and six 30-win seasons over the last eight years in baseball as well as nine-straight women’s rowing WCC titles. They took home the 2023 women’s soccer WCC title and their men’s cross country has achieved four-straight appearances in National Championships. The GU women’s cross country team currently sits at No. 23 in the national rankings.

“This is a great day for Gonzaga University,” said Gonzaga Athletics Director Chris Standiford. “We are excited to join a conference with great tradition and a commitment to innovating during this evolving time in collegiate athletics. I’d like to thank Commissioner Teresa Gould for her leadership as these talks progressed earnestly over the weekend, our alignment became evident and our vision shared.”

Gonzaga University also consistently achieves academic success. The Bulldogs have 33 College Sports Communicators Academic All-Americans, a 96 percent graduation success rate and 993 Academic Progress Rate (APR). Their student-athlete combined record 3.51 grade-point average for the Spring 2024 semester marked the 17th consecutive semester with a Departmental GPA above a 3.30 and ninth above a 3.45. During the Spring semester, Gonzaga had 108 student-athletes earn President's List Honors (3.85 semester GPA or higher), which ranks second all-time in department history, and 100 earn Dean's List Honors (3.5-3.84 semester GPA), for a total of 208 honorees. Additionally, 55 Bulldog student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 GPA, matching the departmental record. Demonstrating its commitment as service-centric leaders, the Bulldogs student-athletes had over 3,000 hours of service in the community in 2023-24.

The addition of Gonzaga to the Pac-12 provides a tremendous boost to the league’s men’s basketball reputation and is complimented by recent success from future and current members. Of the future eight members, seven have appeared in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament over the past four seasons with a combined 18 appearances in that time (since the 2021 Tournament), including Gonzaga’s run to the National Championship in 2021 and San Diego State’s National Championship appearance in 2023. Additionally, four of the future eight members have made the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons, three of the eight in each of the last three seasons and both Gonzaga and San Diego State each of the last four seasons, while the Bulldogs have made the field in each of the last 25 tournaments since 1999.

The Pac-12 Conference boasts a proud tradition of excellence in both academics and athletics. This tradition continues to build with the addition of Gonzaga University, alongside fellow incoming new members Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, San Diego State University and Utah State University.

Oregon State University and Washington State University are currently operating as members of the Pac-12 Conference as part of a NCAA two-year grace period and will continue to do so for the 2025-26 academic season before the six new members officially join. The collective eight universities will collaboratively chart additional membership and other future conference considerations.