World’s first framework for digital governance adopted by UN

SWEDEN, October 3 - On 22 September, the Global Digital Compact (GDC), the first framework for global governance of digital technology, was adopted in connection with the UN Summit of the Future in New York. The Swedish Government was represented by Minister for Energy, Business and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch. The GDC is one of the most concrete aspects of the multilateral Pact for the Future adopted by UN Member States ahead of the 2024 General Assembly. Other key discussions addressed the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, energy policy, development issues and how to achieve the global climate goals.

Sweden, together with Zambia, led the negotiations on the GDC. The framework is unique, as it is the first time that UN Member States have agreed on principles and commitments covering such a wide range of digital issues. From human rights in the digital space (with a focus on children and young people), gender equality and environmental sustainability to global governance of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Thanks to the GDC, several important steps can be taken to address digital divides, governance gaps and the challenges associated with digital and emerging technologies. In particular, the framework aims to harness the power of technology, support implementation of the SDGs and foster an open, safe, secure and sustainable digital future.

The GDC includes several groundbreaking proposals in the field of AI, aiming to take a coherent global approach in harnessing this revolutionary technology. This includes establishing a scientific panel, a global policy dialogue on AI and a capacity-building fund.

The GDC was adopted in conjunction with the UN Summit of the Future, where Ms Busch also delivered the Swedish national address and met UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as others.

Ms Busch also attended an event about the need to triple nuclear power generation by 2050, where 14 global banks and financial institutions endorsed the drive to increase nuclear-generated electricity. For many parts of the world, increasing baseload power generation, in particular nuclear power, is key to achieving the global climate goals agreed by UN Member States.