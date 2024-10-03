Tentative Labor Agreements With Division of State Police

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a tentative contract agreement between the State of New York and two units represented by the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers, Inc. serving members of the New York State Police. The Troopers Unit includes more than 3,100 Troopers in the Division of State Police who are responsible for road patrol and law enforcement in rural areas, and for operations at the various State Police stations. The Commissioned Officer/Non-Commissioned Officer Unit includes more than 830 officers in the ranks of majors, captains, lieutenants and various levels of sergeants who are responsible for supervising troopers and investigators, also in the Division of State Police. Both agreements are for three-year terms running from April 1, 2023 until March 31, 2026, and are subject to ratification by union membership.

“Public safety is my number one priority, and our dedicated community of law enforcement professionals are the backbone of our efforts to protect New Yorkers everywhere,” Governor Hochul said. “Public servants deserve the dignity that comes with a fair contract worthy of the sacrifices they make every day. I’m grateful for their courage and for their commitment to making a difference in our state.”

New York State Troopers PBA President Charles W. Murphy said, “Hardworking PBA members perform one of the toughest jobs in New York state with integrity and professionalism every single day. In recognition of our members’ tireless work and sacrifices, we are pleased that this tentative agreement includes key compensation and benefits provisions. That includes the state’s first-ever paid parental leave plan for Troopers, which not only is a recognition of the sacrifices our members’ families make so they can protect and serve, but also will help recruit and retain the best of the best New York has to offer. We thank Gov. Hochul and her team for their work to achieve a fair tentative agreement that our members will now consider. As they do, we will continue our work promoting safety and justice for all New Yorkers.”

Both contract agreements include raises in each year of the agreement consistent with other recently negotiated agreements. In addition, the agreements include other increases in compensation such as a lump sum bonus and up to 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave. The agreements also include changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee utilization and help control health insurance costs.