MELTRIC® to Demonstrate PPE-Free, Quick-Change Wastewater & Water Treatment Electrical Connections at WEFTEC 2024

MELTRIC® Electrical Connection on Pump Motor MELTRIC® Electrical Powering a Clarifier Submersible Pump

MELTRIC is excited to announce its participation in WEFTEC 2024. The company will showcase quick-change, downtime-reducing, Switch-Rated devices. Booth 3973

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC, a leading provider of innovative electrical connection solutions is excited to announce their participation in WEFTEC 2024. The company will showcase its quick-change, downtime reducing Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles at booth 3973 in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA. ( https://meltric.com/solutions/water-wastewater MELTRIC’s Switch-Rated connectors provide a superior electrical connection solution, combining the safety of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle. Key features such as line-of-sight disconnect, arc flash containment, push-button disconnection, and a dead-front safety shutter make these devices an ideal replacement for traditional disconnect switches and pin-and-sleeve devices.Known for their reliability and rugged durability, MELTRIC electrical connections are designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions, offering protection against dust, water, and impacts. Their spring-loaded, self-cleaning silver-nickel butt-style contacts resist welding, ensuring long-lasting performance in demanding wastewater and water treatment applications.Beyond their innovative Switch-Rated line, MELTRICmanufactures a comprehensive range of industrial plugs and receptacles to meet the diverse needs of the water treatment industry. This product portfolio includes multipin connectors, high amperage solutions, single pole devices, and options specifically designed for hazardous locations.For a complete overview of MELTRIC's offerings, visit their website at https://meltric.com Live demonstrations of the Switch-Rated connectors will take place at WEFTEC, offering attendees an up-close look at how these products can enhance safety and reduce downtime by up to 50% in wastewater operations. MELTRIC is also providing an exclusive opportunity for customers to try a device before purchase, ensuring they make informed decisions about their electrical connection needs.Be sure to visit MELTRIC at booth 3973 to explore the MELTRIC Advantage and request a free product sample!For more information, please visit www.meltric.com or contact our marketing department at mail@meltric.com.About MELTRICMELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection. Their product line also includes multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website at https://meltric.com Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com.

