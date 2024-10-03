Broadcast Sports Journalist and Family Make Bold Move to Experience the World

The French Family Departs from SoCal on Saturday to Explore the World

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longtime Angels and Ducks sportscaster Kent French, his wife and former nonprofit event planner Michelle, and their young daughter Everly will embark on a worldwide adventure on October 5, 2024. Through the family and lifestyle brand Frenchitvity , their year-long journey will share stories of people, places and cultures that will hopefully fill followers with inspiration.Kent has spent the past two decades in sports broadcasting with both the Angels and Ducks organizations while Michelle ran a professional event planning business which raised millions for various non-profit organizations. Both story tellers at heart, the decision for the approximate one-year adventure blends their passions for storytelling, wellness, travel, and family.In a recent letter to the community, Kent and Michelle said, “Our family has made a big and very important decision to take some time to experience the world together. We are not just exploring landscapes—we are nurturing bonds, sharing our journey as a family, and practicing intentional living. Together, we’ll uncover stories of resilience, community, and human connection that transcend borders and show how deeply interconnected we all are.”With a mission to redefine the travel narrative, Kent and Michelle will travel to cities abroad for extended stays, going beyond the surface-level snapshots of tourist hotspots and instead, delving deep into the heart of each destination and uncovering the stories that make them unique.The family leased their San Clemente home and will begin in Europe; the first stop is Portugal. The travels will be documented in their newly created social platforms and will include travel tips, wellness inspiration, reflections on their family journeys, and interviews with others who decided to “sell it all” in hopes of adventure and a more fulfilling life.“With our adventurous seven-year-old daughter by our side we want to shine a light on the good, the hopeful, and the inspiring. Our movement is about creating a network of good news, one that integrates wellness, yoga, mindfulness, and above all, a deep sense of connection with the world and each other. We can’t wait to share our adventures and insights with you, and we hope that together we can create a brighter, more compassionate world through storytelling and exploration,” said Kent and Michelle French.For more information or to follow the family, visit frenchitivity.com, subscribe to their YouTube channel for in-depth travel stories, or follow their Instagram site for glimpses of their daily adventures.###

