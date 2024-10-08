VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in AI-Digital Startup Syntrillo for Smart Stroke Care to Alleviate Economic and Healthcare Burde

Using AI and digital health technologies, Syntrillo is transforming the prevention of recurrent stroke.

By leveraging digital health and AI, we make expert preventative stroke care accessible to the millions of patients who need it the most.” — Mark McDonald, Co-founder and CEO of Syntrill

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), VIPC’s venture capital program, has invested in Charlottesville, Virginia-based Syntrillo, Inc.

Syntrillo has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital health platform to help prevent stroke. The initial platform targets stroke survivors at high risk of recurrence.

Despite being 80% preventable, stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability and 2nd leading cause of death globally, and the prevalence of stroke risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity continues to rise.

Stroke imposes a substantial economic and healthcare strain on individuals, families, and healthcare systems, but technological advancements, particularly in areas such as AI, wearable devices, remote monitoring, and telemedicine have transformed the landscape of stroke prevention. Syntrillo is leveraging these technologies to enhance the accuracy of risk assessment, facilitate early intervention, enable personalized care, and cut down on the 54% readmission rate for stroke patients.

Syntrillo uses a personalized medicine approach, tailoring interventions and treatment plans to individual patient characteristics, preferences, and risk factors. By leveraging data analytics and predictive algorithms, Syntrillo can identify high-risk individuals, monitor for warning signs of future stroke, optimize preventive strategies, and improve patient engagement and adherence. The capacity for continuous risk monitoring and management is a critical differentiator of their platform.

“In the U.S., there is one neurologist for every 20,000 individuals despite one in six people suffering from a neurological disease,” said Mark McDonald, Co-founder and CEO of Syntrillo. “The primary barrier for preventable conditions like stroke has become access to expert care. By leveraging digital health and AI, we make expert preventative stroke care accessible to the millions of patients who need it the most. This investment will help us deliver the next generation of neurological care to patients at high risk for stroke in Virginia and beyond.”

While initially targeting stroke, the platform can also be adapted for other common neurologic disorders.

VIPC President and CEO, Joe Benevento, said, “Stroke is a top-five leading cause of death in Virginia, and I am delighted to see private sector startups like Syntrillo help pioneer a solution that utilizes the latest in intelligent technologies to improve stroke prevention, recurrence, and outcomes. VIPC is proud to support their innovation efforts taking place right here in the Commonwealth, which will positively

impact stroke care for Virginians and patients across the globe.”

“By harnessing the power of data and technology, Syntrillo is poised to revolutionize risk assessment and drive tangible reductions in stroke recurrence rates. Our commitment to supporting innovative platforms like Syntrillo underscores our dedication to reducing economic burdens caused by readmissions on healthcare systems by improving continued patient care," said Tom Weithman, VIPC

Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Virginia Venture Partners.

VIPC’s investment in Syntrillo draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Equity / Venture Capital Program. Joining VIPC in this latest ventureround were Charlottesville, Virginia-based Felton Group, LLC, the family office of Jaffray Woodriff, and New York-based Dasein Capital.

About Syntrillo

Syntrillo is a clinician-driven digital health company transforming the prevention of stroke. The company has developed the next generation of neurological care using an automated disease monitoring & management system, an AI virtual assistant to interface with patients, and a remote care team of expert providers. Syntrillo identifies, monitors, and manages patients at-risk for stroke at a fraction of the costs

of traditional care while continuously focusing on improving patient outcomes. For more information,

visit www.syntrillo.com.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. VIPC operates as the nonprofit corporation on behalf of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA). VIPA / VIPC is Virginia’s designated authority for leading innovation and economic development in the Commonwealth of Virginia through research, commercialization, and technology advancement; entrepreneurship, startup, and venture capital growth; and regional ecosystem, innovation network, and industry sector expansion.

As part of its operations, VIPC helps attract and catalyze private investment into early-stage startup companies, provides research and technology commercialization grants to universities and entrepreneurs, and offers resource and funding support for entrepreneurial ecosystems, innovation networks, and public-private partnerships at local, state, federal levels.

VIPC’s programs include: Virginia Invests | Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement.

For more information, please visit www.VIPC.org. Explore the latest news from VIPC and images from VIPC-supported stakeholder events.

About Virginia Venture Partners (VVP)

Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) is VIPC’s venture capital investment platform that makes direct investments in Virginia-based startups with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2004, Virginia Venture Partners has helped catalyze investment in more than 300 startups and attract more than $2 billion of private industry capital into Virginia, resulting in 35x capital leverage.

Virginia Invests is a VIPC-led initiative that expands investment and growth opportunities for Virginia- based, innovation-driven startups and entrepreneurial ecosystems throughout the Commonwealth. The investment program is designed to accelerate capital invested, from both in-state and out-of-state fund managers, into Virginia startups, particularly those with female, black, Hispanic, Veteran, and/or rural- based founders. Virginia Invests is expected to catalyze and attract $250 million of investment into more than 100 high-growth Virginia startups during the next 3-5 years.

For more information about VVP and Virginia Invests, visit www.VIPC.org.

