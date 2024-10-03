Connetic Ventures and AltExchange Partner to Enhance Venture Capital Accessibility and Reporting for RIAs

AltExchange proudly partners with Connetic Ventures for distinct venture capital investment access and reporting for RIAs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Connetic Ventures and AltExchange announce a strategic partnership to provide registered investment advisers (RIAs) access to Connetic Ventures’ venture capital investments, and next-level comprehensive, automated digital reporting for all investments.This partnership seeks to provide RIAs the ability to diversify their clients’ portfolios with access to distinct alternative investment opportunities without management and reporting complexities. AltExchange’s award-winning automation technology allows advisers to provide an alternative investment experience for their clients and differentiate with true transparency and insights.With AltExchange, Connetic Ventures’ RIA partners and clients can now experience:- Real-time reporting and consolidation of venture capital investments- Historical reporting on existing investments- Automatic collection of investment tax documents (1099s)- Integrations with existing wealth management systemsBrad Zapp, CFP, Portfolio Manager at Connetic Ventures said:“Three large problems with venture capital not being a main component of a well-diversified portfolio are reporting, complex tax forms, and high minimums; together, this fund offering with AltExchange seeks to solve those problems.”Kareem Hamady, CEO at AltExchange said:“We’re thrilled to partner with Connetic Ventures to make managing and reporting on their investments a truly seamless experience for their clients, especially RIAs. With AltExchange, Connetic Ventures can easily automate data and directly feed data into their clients’ existing systems for an effortless, fully transparent experience.”Connetic RIA LLC (“Connetic Ventures”) offers investment advisory services and is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the advisory firm by the SEC nor does it indicate that the advisory firm has attained a particular level of skill or ability. For more information about Connetic Ventures, please contact Brad Zapp, CFPat bzapp@conneticventures.com.To begin simplifying alternative investment management for you and your clients, please reach out to hello@altexchange.com.

