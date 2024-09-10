Spirits Capital Corporation and AltExchange Partner to Provide RIAs Access and Reporting for Whiskey-Backed Alts

AltExchange proudly partners with Spirits Capital Corporation to provide RIAs access and reporting for whiskey-backed alternative investments

RIAs can now access unique spirits investment opportunities and automated reporting for clients, powered by AltExchange.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spirits Capital Corporation , a fintech company that merges AI-powered technology with premium American whiskey investments, and AltExchange are proud to partner to provide Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) with unprecedented access to manage client reporting for Spirits Capital’s Cask Investment Deeds, a private credit product paying a fixed rate of return backed by whiskey as it matures in the barrel.This partnership allows RIAs to diversify their clients’ portfolios with access to unique alternative investment opportunities, without any management and reporting complexities. AltExchange’s award-winning automation technology provides effortless alternative investment management and reporting for full transparency and detailed insights into even the most complex data.With AltExchange, Spirits Capital’s RIA partners and clients can now experience:- Real-time reporting and consolidation of Spirits Capital investments.- Historical reporting on existing investments.- Automatic collection of investment tax documents (K1s, 1099s).- Seamless integrations with existing wealth management systems.Todd Sanders, Chairman and CEO of Spirits Capital, states, “We are excited to partner with AltExchange to make it even easier for RIAs to do business with us by enabling them to manage their clients’ Cask Investment Deeds investments on whichever portfolio management platform they use currently.”Kareem Hamady, CEO at AltExchange, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Spirits Capital to provide RIAs access to unique spirits investment opportunities while eliminating management and reporting complexities associated with Alternative Investments. With AltExchange, Spirits Capital can now offer clients automated alternative investment data aggregation, reporting, and direct integrations with leading wealth management systems for a truly comprehensive overview of their clients’ wealth.”For more information about Spirits Capital Corporation, please contact Adam Handelsman at adam@spiritscap.com.To begin simplifying alternative investment management for you and your clients, please reach out to hello@altexchange.com.Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.No Offer or Solicitation. The information in this communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed transactions or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

